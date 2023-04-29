Senator Ron Johnson is one of the people informing us that there are, in fact, kids in cages in America again:

.@POTUS and @SecMayorkas are putting kids in cages at the border. Thanks to Mark Morgan, @jaeson_jones and @NEWSMAX for showing the truth. Where’s the mainstream media? Where’s the outrage? pic.twitter.com/bPOc1FQDaJ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 29, 2023

So that led to the obvious question:

Hilariously, ‘Where’s AOC,’ is trending nationally because people are calling Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Ocasio-Cortez out. Here are some of the best examples:

That’s funny as hell "Where's AOC"? pic.twitter.com/a3dEahnr4R — Tweeter Sucks (@Tweeter73485866) April 29, 2023

A callback to when she pretended to be handcuffed.

Where’s your integrity? Was it all an act? You only care about immigrants when it benefits you? Are you a fraud?? Why aren’t you helping these poor innocent kids in cages? pic.twitter.com/fyFxZwpEmP — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) April 29, 2023

Where’s AOC when she sees kids in cages? pic.twitter.com/OAgBMHs7Qt — Alex Jones (@AlexJones_1776) April 29, 2023

We don’t think that is the real Alex Jones, but without reliable blue-check verification, who can know?

Where's AOC…@aoc was the valedictorian in her class at the @davidhogg111 school of terrible acting. pic.twitter.com/uLkThn9BN2 — CUJO. (@dudefromthe303) April 29, 2023

It's only outrageous when Republicans do it 👍I did manage to locate AOC though. 👇 pic.twitter.com/XXrrWjHyCJ — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) April 29, 2023

Of course, one liberal complained that somehow this was bullying:

Stop all the Bullies!! Just count, one, two, three: 1) click that "Where's AOC" hashtag with me

2) Bibbity, Bobbity, BIøckity Boo

3) now those mean red hats cannot bother you! pic.twitter.com/aDb3YtDhae — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) April 29, 2023

No, criticizing a public figure is not bullying. It’s free speech.

Or maybe it is those evil Russians!

Boy the Russians really taught the GOP everything they know. This Where's @AOC thing is straight outta there playbook. They even got MAGA mad that immigrants are in cages. They are standing up for immigrants to get at AOC! pic.twitter.com/2iwJjht3ZP — Wakandan Fella (@FellaMak) April 29, 2023

О черт, он к нам!!!

(We hope google translate worked for that joke. We wanted to say “oh crap, he’s onto us!!!” Our apologies to any Russian speakers if we said anything truly rude.)

Another Tweeter thought he nailed conservatives on this:

You dumbasses are asking where’s AOC & Obama started this but not realizing that you’re admitting that trump should have stop this. You guys aren’t very bright https://t.co/E6nnrhRZdh https://t.co/wI2snhhZJ9 — Marc Marhone (@marc_marhone) April 29, 2023

Actually, pointing out hypocrisy is not taking a stance on the substantive issue, but thanks for playing.

Naturally, the dragging extended into broader issues of hypocrisy than just AOC’s:

So basically Joe Biden is locking children in cages built by Barack Obama. — John D (@RedWingGrips) April 29, 2023

He’s not wrong.

This what the Obama administration did, at even a greater scale. Then the media lied and blamed Trump over and over. Of course the American People couldn’t bother to find out for themselves, so they simply took the word of the liberal media as the truth. So here we are again…… — nv (@nvanwyen) April 29, 2023

Indeed, this person has the receipts:

1) I’m sure the Left and their lapdog media will be foaming at the mouth just like in 2019 when they falsely blamed Trump for Obama’s “kids in cages” photo that went viral. Let’s take a look at some examples of how the media acted then and compare it to how they act now. https://t.co/Ji1WBO6RYz — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

2) June 2019:@KamalaHarris demanded that Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security should resign for these heinous acts that “are not reflective of who we are as a country and it’s gotta stop”. Where are you now Kamala? Kids are in cages under your watch and you’re busy cackling. pic.twitter.com/e9DpbpEd6H — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

3) April 2019: Let’s look at how the White House Press Corps screeched like rabid banshees over the story they created. The procedure that they were complaining about was created by Obama. A detail they still conveniently ignore to this day. Where is the outrage now? pic.twitter.com/bDHxoaogTk — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

4) June 2019: My personal favorite 😂 Rachel Maddow goes full soap opera, and performs a cringey and unconvincing fake-cry over reports on child holding facilities. A hoax the MSM milked through the 2020 election. Where are you now @maddow ? Not upset anymore? 😂 pic.twitter.com/FCWHvz4H2Y — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

5) July 2019: Let’s look at how @DNC leadership responded to the kids in cages. -“Human rights are being neglected” -“The system is broken” -“We need morality” -“We need accountability” -“Human rights are being violated”@RashidaTlaib where are the crocodile tears now? pic.twitter.com/akc6YCp6Il — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

6) October 2020: During the Presidential debates, @JoeBiden refuses to acknowledge that he and Obama’s administration built the cages and established the border policy. Biden claims that it “violates every notion of who we are as a nation”. Where you at now Crooked Joe? /END pic.twitter.com/68Y42XETL6 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 29, 2023

Truly, an excellent thread. Well done!

The cold reality is that as long as minors are sent across the border illegally, accompanied or not, we will need to detain them. We frankly detain minors all the time, including citizens. Juvenile courts are filled with minors who commit crimes and, yes, they are regularly sent to prison. They are often held in jail awaiting trial for their alleged crimes. Typically, these involve special units for children, but we still confine them. It was nothing more than demagoguery for Democrats to pretend this was somehow wrong or even unusual, which is why they are doing it again, now that they are in charge, again. Sometimes children have to be detained. Every sane person wishes it was unnecessary, but every rational person knows that sometimes it has to be done. It is as simple as that.

***

