Senator Ron Johnson is one of the people informing us that there are, in fact, kids in cages in America again:

So that led to the obvious question:

Hilariously, ‘Where’s AOC,’ is trending nationally because people are calling Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Ocasio-Cortez out. Here are some of the best examples:

A callback to when she pretended to be handcuffed.

We don’t think that is the real Alex Jones, but without reliable blue-check verification, who can know?

Of course, one liberal complained that somehow this was bullying:

No, criticizing a public figure is not bullying. It’s free speech.

Or maybe it is those evil Russians!

О черт, он к нам!!!

(We hope google translate worked for that joke. We wanted to say “oh crap, he’s onto us!!!” Our apologies to any Russian speakers if we said anything truly rude.)

Another Tweeter thought he nailed conservatives on this:

Actually, pointing out hypocrisy is not taking a stance on the substantive issue, but thanks for playing.

Naturally, the dragging extended into broader issues of hypocrisy than just AOC’s:

He’s not wrong.

Indeed, this person has the receipts:

Truly, an excellent thread. Well done!

The cold reality is that as long as minors are sent across the border illegally, accompanied or not, we will need to detain them. We frankly detain minors all the time, including citizens. Juvenile courts are filled with minors who commit crimes and, yes, they are regularly sent to prison. They are often held in jail awaiting trial for their alleged crimes. Typically, these involve special units for children, but we still confine them. It was nothing more than demagoguery for Democrats to pretend this was somehow wrong or even unusual, which is why they are doing it again, now that they are in charge, again. Sometimes children have to be detained. Every sane person wishes it was unnecessary, but every rational person knows that sometimes it has to be done. It is as simple as that.

***

