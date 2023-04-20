We’ve seen many companies go woke recently, particularly on the issue of transgender ideology. All things being equal, we would prefer if most companies just stayed out of controversial politics, but if they are going to get political, we would prefer it to be our politics, thank you very much.

So that brings us to the Egard Watch Company, which we never heard of until today, and this ad is amazing:

One can see by the list of people tagged that they are trying to get conservative attention with this ad and, like many of the really obnoxious woke commercials, you have no idea what product they are selling until the end. You barely even see a watch in the ad and we aren’t even sure if we are seeing their watches.

But it is pretty powerful. If you take out the stuff about the watch company, you would have a solid political ad for any political campaign. Just add, ‘I’m so-and-so and I approve of this message.’

Naturally, this got reactions:

Absolutely amazing. I never ever wear watches but damn I want one of yours! — Oedolyn Dynol Benyw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🧙🏼‍♀️♀️ (@LoriCymraeg) April 20, 2023

This is spectacular! Thank you for acknowledging that women exist, women count and women are being #erased. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) April 20, 2023

Very well produced. It's crazy that some people need a really well produced video to understand this issue, but it's obvious that this is only happening because most people aren't paying attention. Hopefully this will open some eyes. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) April 20, 2023

That gave me goosebumps. Thank you for doing this. They can’t silence us for much longer. — Alison Stewart (@alison_stewart5) April 20, 2023

Didn’t know I’d be shopping for a watch this morning, but here I am… Bravo Edgar Watch Co — Big Slough Survivor (@MrGraySay) April 20, 2023

Omg that Ad🙌🏼Funny to be on the side of a luxury watch brand who tags all these people below, but here we are in the upside down. I don’t have to agree with someone on everything for them to be correct, just because we agree on one thing doesn’t mean we agree on everything🙃 https://t.co/NTdPfNNzuS pic.twitter.com/8jQT4ga0aA — Jane (@cyberfrontier) April 20, 2023

Hey @Nike, have you seen this? A little more respect for women wouldn't hurt you. #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/yqE1D3BO3i — Misía (@Frau55034798) April 20, 2023

It's a bit of a weird ad in that it feels like there's a punchy slogan missing at the end, but the mere fact of its existence is a very significant moment. https://t.co/f99rAcDWCY — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) April 20, 2023

You might recall that Wings Over Scotland is the name of the website that published Henrietta Freeman’s story.

Heh. Indeed.

It also prompted some debate:

But we do want men who very much know this is unfair to stand up for fair sport. They have daughters and sisters who they want to have a level playing field. — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 20, 2023

However, so far we have not seen anyone respond negatively to this ad—although if it gets enough attention, we are sure they will be called bigots or something like that.

And this is not the only ad like this. This tweet has another powerful ad on the subject:

And how did we miss this ad?

We can always use more vintage Reagan…

And not only is it good politics, it might also be good business:

What a brilliant marketing move. This customer base is there for the taking. https://t.co/CAjnKqvuEZ — K T Cat (@ktcat) April 20, 2023

The late Charles Krauthammer once said this about Fox News: ‘[w]hat I’ve always said about the genius of Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch, is that they found a niche … that is half the American people.’

Maybe Egard is finding a similar niche.