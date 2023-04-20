We’ve seen many companies go woke recently, particularly on the issue of transgender ideology. All things being equal, we would prefer if most companies just stayed out of controversial politics, but if they are going to get political, we would prefer it to be our politics, thank you very much.

So that brings us to the Egard Watch Company, which we never heard of until today, and this ad is amazing:

One can see by the list of people tagged that they are trying to get conservative attention with this ad and, like many of the really obnoxious woke commercials, you have no idea what product they are selling until the end. You barely even see a watch in the ad and we aren’t even sure if we are seeing their watches.

But it is pretty powerful. If you take out the stuff about the watch company, you would have a solid political ad for any political campaign. Just add, ‘I’m so-and-so and I approve of this message.’

Naturally, this got reactions:

Trending

You might recall that Wings Over Scotland is the name of the website that published Henrietta Freeman’s story.

Heh. Indeed.

It also prompted some debate:

However, so far we have not seen anyone respond negatively to this ad—although if it gets enough attention, we are sure they will be called bigots or something like that.

And this is not the only ad like this. This tweet has another powerful ad on the subject:

And how did we miss this ad?

We can always use more vintage Reagan…

And not only is it good politics, it might also be good business:

The late Charles Krauthammer once said this about Fox News: ‘[w]hat I’ve always said about the genius of Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch, is that they found a niche … that is half the American people.’

Maybe Egard is finding a similar niche.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adadvertisementegard watchfeminismtransgendertransgender in sportswatchwomenwomen's rights