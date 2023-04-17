J.K. Rowling once told us what the true definition of misogyny is:

As you are about to see, dear reader, we can add the true definition of ablism to that.

This age of the Internet and social media has often been very good to people with disabilities. For instance, sometimes people who are deaf have little opportunity to communicate with the hearing world, except through social media like Twitter or Facebook, where most communication is by bare text. The same can be said for people with mobility issues that make it difficult to leave the home, but living in an era where the world can be brought into their computer screen (or VR headset) can open new vistas to them.

This is also true for Henrietta Freeman. Ms. Freeman has a disability. She describes herself as paralyzed from the neck down with weak upper body strength, short-term memory issues, and she is unable to speak. But she is able to type and read on the Internet.

But because of her willingness to speak out about how transgender ideology impacts her uniquely because of her disabilities, the trans activist mob temporarily silenced her.

In a pinned thread she posted last December, she explained why she only wants biological women to care for her:

So humble.

‘TWAW’ stands for the slogan ‘Trans Women Are Women.’

The GRA apparently refers to the Gender Recognition Act, which appears to be a law in Britain that allows biological men to pretend they are now women, and vice-versa, and also requires people to treat them as their ‘new’ gender.

We tend to think her reasons for insisting on biological women as carers are reasonable and well-stated. But more fundamentally, she should have an absolute right to reject any potential carer for a good reason, a bad reason, or no reason at all. Her right to withhold consent should be unquestioned.

And to the trans community, this makes her evil, a Nazi, or something like that. Trans activist trolls have been swarming her for a while now.

For instance, this tweet…

… seems to have started an argument with this person …

‘GayTrash’ deleted a lot of her tweets going after Ms. Freeman, but judging from this response, apparently, some of those deleted tweets included calling Ms. Freeman a Nazi (because of course).

And this alleged screenshot …  wow …

Meanwhile, ‘Rudy’ alleges that another person swarming Ms. Freeman was suspended for some ugly conduct:

And in response, this woman appears to be taking responsibility for getting the troll suspended.

And the dogpiling included a person who wrote a post that sounds pretty extortion-y (see the quoted tweet):

Ms. Freeman hit back, particularly at other (allegedly) people with disabilities going after her:

But the swarming went on, until apparently Ms. Freeman reached a breaking point, according to this thread:

That’s a typo, but we never judge anyone too harshly for a typo (unless it is funny) …

So, for a while, Ms. Freeman apparently deactivated her account …

… and that caused the hashtag #IStandWithHenrietta to start trending last Thursday (April 13):

‘Dr. Em,’ who had previously worked with her on an article, discussed her exit from Twitter:

‘TRA’ stands for Transgender Rights Activists.

Dr. Em also shared their work together:

And Ms. Freeman got a lot of love and support in her absence:

Frankly, there are more tweets expressing support than we can share in this post.

And the good news was by the end of the day, Ms. Freeman found the strength to come back:

So that’s a happy ending for today.

Her profile mentions Corinthians 16:13-14. It says: ‘Keep alert; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Everything that you do should be done in love.’

Dang straight.

(And it’s where we got the wording for the title of this post.)

