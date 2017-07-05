Man. CNN’s day just keeps getting worse. Their reputation was already swirling the bowl, and then they decided to go after an anonymous creator of a gif that hurt their feelings. And then it turns out that they may have targeted the wrong guy!

Well, believe it or not, there’s much farther to fall. According to Ted Cruz, CNN may have actually broken the law:

(1/2) Troubling. I assume CNN's lawyers are examining GA § 16-8-16 Theft by extortion. If CNN constructively obtained the gif-maker's IP… https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

(2/2) it's a GA crime if they threatened to "Disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule…." https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

But wait! There’s more:

(1/3) Another relevant crim law: NY § 135.60: "A person is guilty of coercion in the second degree when he…induces a person…" https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

(2/3) "to abstain from engaging in conduct in which he…has a legal right to engage…by means of instilling…a fear…the actor will…" https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

(3/3)"Expose a secret or publicize an asserted fact, whether true or false, tending to subject some person to hatred, contempt or ridicule." https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

Uh-oh …

