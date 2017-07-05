Man. CNN’s day just keeps getting worse. Their reputation was already swirling the bowl, and then they decided to go after an anonymous creator of a gif that hurt their feelings. And then it turns out that they may have targeted the wrong guy!

Well, believe it or not, there’s much farther to fall. According to Ted Cruz, CNN may have actually broken the law:

But wait! There’s more:

Uh-oh …

