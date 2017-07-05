When CNN went after a ‘normy’ for creating an animated gif they had to know repercussions would be brutal in the meme / gif world for them. Honestly we’re not entirely sure what they were thinking, BUT on that note we are more than happy to laugh at the dozens (hundreds?) of Trump vs. CNN animated gifs that their story has created.

Here is our top 10:

10.

I'm busy but here ya go @CNN Gif 1 of however many I can fit in between jobs. #CNNBlackmail #DontDoxMeBro pic.twitter.com/uiFIv7oM7p — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) July 5, 2017

A classic.

9.

Actually CNN exposed themselves … wait a minute, that didn’t sound good.

8.

No need to hunt me down, @CNN, I'm right here. Go ahead & try to blackmail me. Criminals. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/2UxWrtzLYe — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) July 5, 2017

BAM.

7.

Out you go, junior.

6.

CNN didn't like it when they got hit by the Trump train. pic.twitter.com/VPCiqiQbVJ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 5, 2017

Surprised he didn’t get knocked out of his shoes.

5.

Why is that @CNN can find a guy who made a gif, in a matter of hours but they still can't find any Russian hackers?#CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/orAHQfDkkl — chairman oohmowmow (@Chairmnoomowmow) July 5, 2017

Funny how that works.

4.

CNN after seeing #CNNBlackmail is a top trend pic.twitter.com/Ty65XafXNr — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2017

Heh.

3.

Chair match!!!

2.

1.And the one that started it all …

Honorable mention:

Welcome to journalism 2017. *sigh*

