When CNN went after a ‘normy’ for creating an animated gif they had to know repercussions would be brutal in the meme / gif world for them. Honestly we’re not entirely sure what they were thinking, BUT on that note we are more than happy to laugh at the dozens (hundreds?) of Trump vs. CNN animated gifs that their story has created.

Here is our top 10:

10.

A classic.

9.

Actually CNN exposed themselves … wait a minute, that didn’t sound good.

8.

Trending

BAM.

7.

Out you go, junior.

6.

Surprised he didn’t get knocked out of his shoes.

5.

Funny how that works.

4.

Heh.

3.

Chair match!!!

2.

1.And the one that started it all …

Honorable mention:

Welcome to journalism 2017. *sigh*

Related:

WTF?! Media or MAFIA: CNN ‘tracked down’ Reddit user behind Trump WWE gif, ‘forced’ apology

Twitchy CNN Coverage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: animated GIFsCNNDonald Trumptop 10