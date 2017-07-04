Seems CNN felt it necessary to ‘track down’ a Reddit user for daring to create an animated gif of their logo and Trump ‘wrestling,’ that for whatever reason the president decided to share in a tweet. Probably because it was FUNNY …

Did they go after this everyday person because they were just that angry with Trump?

Notice how they say it’s an EXCLUSIVE, like they’re super proud of it:

HA HA HA, WE GOT THAT GUY. WE SHOWED HIM!

Seriously, this is what the media does now? They track down people and ‘threaten’ to post their personal information for sharing content they don’t like?

This can’t be real life.

Super brave.

Huh, ya’ think? Because this sorta sounds like a threat … but we’ll let you decide. Check out the last line:

So if this person creates another animated gif they are basically threatening to publish his personal information. Right? Or did we read this wrong? Sounds sorta threatening to us.

Get ’em.

It’s not cool. In fact it’s anything BUT cool.

And the media wonders why we hate them.

Yup.

We wish we could say this is unbelievable but sadly it’s just not.

Maybe they should grow up.

That. ^

