Seems CNN felt it necessary to ‘track down’ a Reddit user for daring to create an animated gif of their logo and Trump ‘wrestling,’ that for whatever reason the president decided to share in a tweet. Probably because it was FUNNY …

Did they go after this everyday person because they were just that angry with Trump?

Notice how they say it’s an EXCLUSIVE, like they’re super proud of it:

Exclusive: CNN tracked down the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF. Now he's apologizing. https://t.co/HMEKfD1De3 — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2017

HA HA HA, WE GOT THAT GUY. WE SHOWED HIM!

Seriously, this is what the media does now? They track down people and ‘threaten’ to post their personal information for sharing content they don’t like?

This can’t be real life.

How brave of CNN, a multi-billion dollar corporation, to go after a private citizen. https://t.co/XVWLHx8mQl — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 5, 2017

Super brave.

CNN specifically choose not to reveal this guy's identity and to say we threatened anyone is a total lie.https://t.co/f02hLaVRqu — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Huh, ya’ think? Because this sorta sounds like a threat … but we’ll let you decide. Check out the last line:

CNN & @KFILE are threatening to doxx a random guy tho created a gif but go on about brave gatekeepers. This isn't journalism pic.twitter.com/lrXpCYnx0A — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2017

So if this person creates another animated gif they are basically threatening to publish his personal information. Right? Or did we read this wrong? Sounds sorta threatening to us.

We accept your apologies but reserve the right to completely ruin your life Sounds legit — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) July 5, 2017

a multil-million dollar media conglomerate is threatening a random person on the internet because he created a gif. Please go this route. https://t.co/gh5bmw20xM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2017

Your company doesn't get to threaten to dox a random nobody and then attempt to take it private with a critic. Doesn't work that way https://t.co/qlZ2bjWcki — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2017

Get ’em.

Can someone explain to me why it's cool for CNN to go hunting down name/ID of a random anon who made a Reddit GIF? — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) July 5, 2017

It’s not cool. In fact it’s anything BUT cool.

You're firing an arrow and painting a target around it. You went after him for the wrestling thing, period. — neontaster (@neontaster) July 5, 2017

The statement that CNN "reserves the right" to dox him if he does something they don't like comes off as pretty fucking threatening https://t.co/6BafsDt85y — Wowkieleaks (@Wokieleaksalt) July 5, 2017

Hey CNN, did you check with your legal department before you threatened to doxx this guy? Is that legal? cc: @TwitchyTeam https://t.co/nJB0vSb7Kd — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) July 5, 2017

"We'll hold his identity as long as he seems penitent" is not a good look. https://t.co/qDnOjaRC32 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 5, 2017

And the media wonders why we hate them.

You used your platform, resources, and talent….for this….. — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) July 5, 2017

Yup.

Congrats! You are officially the mafia! That's a mob tactic. Coerced apology. No one takes you seriously anymore. — Owen Benjamin (@OwenBenjamin) July 5, 2017

We wish we could say this is unbelievable but sadly it’s just not.

@CNN critical of people who disagree with them. Maybe you should report the news instead of making it up. — Michael J. Moon (@Moondizog) July 5, 2017

Maybe they should grow up.

You know what makes Americans comfortable with journalists? Knowing the press will track them down and threaten to publicly shame them. https://t.co/9SnwOcBBeJ — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 5, 2017

That. ^

Related:

‘Almost like they hate us’: Reuters takes a crap on Americans celebrating #IndependenceDay