area news man unfamiliar with Publius. https://t.co/g3yjuf2pox
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) July 5, 2017
.@ChrisCuomo in 1788 – “You Publius guys are such losers! If you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say!”
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 5, 2017
As Twitchy told you, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo deleted a tweet attempting to rationalize the network’s crusade against the Reddit user who created that now-infamous Trump-bodyslamming-CNN gif. But not to worry … he was more than happy to fill the void with more garbage:
is being faceless getting old? own your words with an identity. truth, faceless hater, is not about telling you what you want to hear https://t.co/VKyFkQ7eJo
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
Good Lord.
CNN reporters now going after anonymity
CNN has relied on anon sources for dozens of nonsense Trump/Russia stories, incl retracted stories https://t.co/oHvWbLKhmB
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 5, 2017
It gets worse:
potus free to attack but needs to own it. where wrestling clip come from? they say not from reddit guy…then where? trumpets ignore that. https://t.co/I1tdtAvdTx
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
happens a lot. so much mis-info on here. see tweets about reddit guy being a teen? not true. more bs https://t.co/h65tMn4Bep
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
And Cuomo draws the line at “B.S.” B.S. is just something he cannot abide.
Given how crazy people are nowadays – can you blame anyone for being anonymous on social media regardless of what their viewpoints are?
— SUMMER IS TRUMPING (@Mattwoodnyc3) July 5, 2017
blame? more like call out – if you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say. https://t.co/QHNNwrp5ga
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
We’ll get back to that one in a minute.
Like all of your unnamed Russia sources?
— Mike Dunn (@awanamike) July 5, 2017
only a fool thinks unnamed sources suggest a lack of reliability. cornerstone of good journalism. many lawmakers often ask for this https://t.co/eRXQlK7zvH
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
We the people should just picture in our mind Scavino and Co.sitting in front of computer screens, hour after hour digging up hateful memes!
— Stilgar (@Stilgar3) July 5, 2017
sounds like a waste of time but WH denying getting clip from reddit guy (NOT A TEEN) is odd. https://t.co/3mN0m33rAP
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
Odd? So what? Why the hell should CNN be digging up dirt on and threatening a random gif creator?
CNN been using anon sources for 10+ months but OK https://t.co/yZRQVioaW4
— Seeker (@seeker1791) July 5, 2017
this is absurd. un-named sources are a pillar of fact-finding. https://t.co/NP7k9X72AP
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
And CNN treats all of its unnamed sources like the gif guy?
So, you threaten those sources to behave or you'll dox them? https://t.co/4Em6BQVWiR
— MoVille (@molratty) July 5, 2017
Heaven help any other anonymous sources who cross paths with CNN.
BUT CNN loves anonymous sources.
— Matilda (@Matilda711711) July 5, 2017
like your source that reddit guy is a teen? bs. and potus uses un named sources as well. this is all nonsense https://t.co/KotDG20fck
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
You just can’t bring yourself to put down that shovel, can you, Chris?
It's a valid point.
You just said people should come right out and say what they think w/o anonymity.
But u use anonymous sources. Dope. https://t.co/TW3LgEttQi
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 5, 2017
Live: @ChrisCuomo right now. #CNNBlackmail pic.twitter.com/BLk1mYuYFx
— Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2017
By all means, Chris. Keep going:
Creator of CNN-SLAM video has apologized and admitted RACIST POSTS.Will.@POTUS apologize? #TheResistance #CNN #MSNBC https://t.co/9KsMXGwVnA
— Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) July 5, 2017
WH says potus didnt get clip from that man…so where did he find it? dont you want to know? https://t.co/T2Pmzhl4Cs
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
Stop. Rationalizing. Blackmail.
OK, now let’s get back to this especially awful Cuomo tweet:
blame? more like call out – if you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say. https://t.co/QHNNwrp5ga
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
It takes a buttload of nerve for a CNN staple to say that, we’ll give him that much.
All of a sudden unnamed sources are bad… https://t.co/fllwesEbfb
— Enrico Pallazzo (@Pqlyur1) July 5, 2017
You're such a POS. How many stories will you be doing today sourced 100% with anonymous sources? https://t.co/uUtyaHAtY2
— T.R. The Science Guy (@ctsa) July 5, 2017
Does this include the anonymous sources CNN uses in their own reporting? https://t.co/yis4VcMVwc
— Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2017
I'd like for CNN to investigate the anon source responsible for the three resignations last month. Apply outing justification consistently. https://t.co/tMs8ESlzJ3
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 5, 2017
It’s only fair!
Or else you'll FIND THEM AND EXPOSE THEM, right? https://t.co/yMTmaxH2Gu
— The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 5, 2017
Probably. Unless, maybe, they’re willing to apologize and “get woke”:
any of you who doesn't care to watch, the device in your hand changes the channel
— dena jo brown (@ddtt_) July 5, 2017
And CNN's ratings collapse is an indicator plenty are taking that option
— Gallant Gallstone (@Supreme_Mentor) July 5, 2017
collapse? where do you get this bs? cnn mornings are way up. so is joe. covering trump matters to people. #GetWoke https://t.co/SqN53I3ZRP
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017
Get bent.
After doxxing a rando for mocking them CNN is now saying "Get woke".
Good times.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2017
#GetWoke Are you fucking serious? We're woke alright. https://t.co/nzda4UBMly
— Saving Ferris (@StreetDoc_67) July 5, 2017