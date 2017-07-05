area news man unfamiliar with Publius. https://t.co/g3yjuf2pox — lauren (@LilMissRightie) July 5, 2017

.@ChrisCuomo in 1788 – “You Publius guys are such losers! If you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say!” — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 5, 2017

As Twitchy told you, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo deleted a tweet attempting to rationalize the network’s crusade against the Reddit user who created that now-infamous Trump-bodyslamming-CNN gif. But not to worry … he was more than happy to fill the void with more garbage:

is being faceless getting old? own your words with an identity. truth, faceless hater, is not about telling you what you want to hear https://t.co/VKyFkQ7eJo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

Good Lord.

CNN reporters now going after anonymity CNN has relied on anon sources for dozens of nonsense Trump/Russia stories, incl retracted stories https://t.co/oHvWbLKhmB — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 5, 2017

It gets worse:

potus free to attack but needs to own it. where wrestling clip come from? they say not from reddit guy…then where? trumpets ignore that. https://t.co/I1tdtAvdTx — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

happens a lot. so much mis-info on here. see tweets about reddit guy being a teen? not true. more bs https://t.co/h65tMn4Bep — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

And Cuomo draws the line at “B.S.” B.S. is just something he cannot abide.

Given how crazy people are nowadays – can you blame anyone for being anonymous on social media regardless of what their viewpoints are? — SUMMER IS TRUMPING (@Mattwoodnyc3) July 5, 2017

blame? more like call out – if you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say. https://t.co/QHNNwrp5ga — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

We’ll get back to that one in a minute.

Like all of your unnamed Russia sources? — Mike Dunn (@awanamike) July 5, 2017

only a fool thinks unnamed sources suggest a lack of reliability. cornerstone of good journalism. many lawmakers often ask for this https://t.co/eRXQlK7zvH — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

We the people should just picture in our mind Scavino and Co.sitting in front of computer screens, hour after hour digging up hateful memes! — Stilgar (@Stilgar3) July 5, 2017

sounds like a waste of time but WH denying getting clip from reddit guy (NOT A TEEN) is odd. https://t.co/3mN0m33rAP — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

Odd? So what? Why the hell should CNN be digging up dirt on and threatening a random gif creator?

CNN been using anon sources for 10+ months but OK https://t.co/yZRQVioaW4 — Seeker (@seeker1791) July 5, 2017

this is absurd. un-named sources are a pillar of fact-finding. https://t.co/NP7k9X72AP — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

And CNN treats all of its unnamed sources like the gif guy?

So, you threaten those sources to behave or you'll dox them? https://t.co/4Em6BQVWiR — MoVille (@molratty) July 5, 2017

Heaven help any other anonymous sources who cross paths with CNN.

BUT CNN loves anonymous sources. — Matilda (@Matilda711711) July 5, 2017

like your source that reddit guy is a teen? bs. and potus uses un named sources as well. this is all nonsense https://t.co/KotDG20fck — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

You just can’t bring yourself to put down that shovel, can you, Chris?

It's a valid point. You just said people should come right out and say what they think w/o anonymity. But u use anonymous sources. Dope. https://t.co/TW3LgEttQi — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) July 5, 2017

By all means, Chris. Keep going:

WH says potus didnt get clip from that man…so where did he find it? dont you want to know? https://t.co/T2Pmzhl4Cs — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

Stop. Rationalizing. Blackmail.

OK, now let’s get back to this especially awful Cuomo tweet:

blame? more like call out – if you want to be loud, be proud and own what you say. https://t.co/QHNNwrp5ga — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

It takes a buttload of nerve for a CNN staple to say that, we’ll give him that much.

All of a sudden unnamed sources are bad… https://t.co/fllwesEbfb — Enrico Pallazzo (@Pqlyur1) July 5, 2017

You're such a POS. How many stories will you be doing today sourced 100% with anonymous sources? https://t.co/uUtyaHAtY2 — T.R. The Science Guy (@ctsa) July 5, 2017

Does this include the anonymous sources CNN uses in their own reporting? https://t.co/yis4VcMVwc — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) July 5, 2017

I'd like for CNN to investigate the anon source responsible for the three resignations last month. Apply outing justification consistently. https://t.co/tMs8ESlzJ3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 5, 2017

It’s only fair!

Or else you'll FIND THEM AND EXPOSE THEM, right? https://t.co/yMTmaxH2Gu — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 5, 2017

Probably. Unless, maybe, they’re willing to apologize and “get woke”:

any of you who doesn't care to watch, the device in your hand changes the channel — dena jo brown (@ddtt_) July 5, 2017

And CNN's ratings collapse is an indicator plenty are taking that option — Gallant Gallstone (@Supreme_Mentor) July 5, 2017

collapse? where do you get this bs? cnn mornings are way up. so is joe. covering trump matters to people. #GetWoke https://t.co/SqN53I3ZRP — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 5, 2017

Get bent.