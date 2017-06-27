The media's addiction to navel gazing is Trump's greatest asset. — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 27, 2017

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t call exclusively on liberal outlets. In fact, she gave the first question to Breitbart News. CNN senior media and politics reporter Dylan Byers isn’t down with that, so he’s doing his best to help his followers understand why this is such a scandal:

NOTE TO VIEWERS: It’s right-wing outlets asking about the media (aka a set-up). It’s the real reporters asking about healthcare, Syria, etc. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 27, 2017

Whatever you say, pal.

Real reporters like the 3 just let go from your network? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2017

"right-wing" is the opposite of "real," says employee of network embroiled in huge retraction scandal. https://t.co/GaFzr7H2fb — neontaster (@neontaster) June 27, 2017

Oof.

No no no. The REAL reporters are the ones tweeting critiques of questions that others ask. https://t.co/xDFkAZG76t — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 27, 2017

.. your whining is duly noted https://t.co/AqhpM5EpmD — MaxR.S (@Randy_Shannon) June 27, 2017

As is Byers’ CNN colleague Jim Acosta’s, whose whining manages to be even worse:

Does this feel like America? Where the White House takes q's from conservatives, then openly trashes the news media in the briefing room. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 27, 2017

Put a sock in it, Jim.

This is a hysterical tweet. https://t.co/rwvCasva4d — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 27, 2017

Do you really think that pointing and sputtering in horror every day is accomplishing anything? — Daniel Kelly (@dkellyChi) June 27, 2017

Hey, it beats introspection!

I think some WH press frustrations are legit, but these kinds of responses won't engender any sympathy. https://t.co/nIRswdn0gr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 27, 2017

I hate how Trump handles things as much as anyone, but CNN handed their network to Trump for ratings and helped him win. They earned this. https://t.co/EwmmWAYorw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2017

I oppose way WH is running briefings, but Acosta is trying to make himself the face of the newly-launched Truth and Transparency Crusade. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 27, 2017

And making a colossal ass of himself in the process.

Problem is, the moral preening about Truth and Transparency is largely whining about things the Obama WH did too and media let slide. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 27, 2017

So it just comes across as DNC press officers whining at the WH spox that they're not getting their ratings and camera time. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 27, 2017

Basically, yeah.

There's louder outrage that CNN can't get its daily video feed for ratings than there was that Obama WH spied on journalists. It's hackish. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 27, 2017

It’s … the MSM.

You might get more support on the second point if you didn't make (or better phrased) the first. https://t.co/LId8SwSPbf — Jim Antle (@jimantle) June 27, 2017

Takes questions from conservatives???? What happened to America?! https://t.co/a4LJWoHRiq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 27, 2017

Taking questions from conservatives? What has this country come to??? https://t.co/TwwP8OJtjV — neontaster (@neontaster) June 27, 2017

supposed to just take questions from Liberals? — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) June 27, 2017

Guess so. Because only liberals will hold the president to account! Or not:

Didn't feel like America when Obama WH trashed Fox and conservative outlets and spied on AP and Fox reporters either — Mat (@sunnyright) June 27, 2017

I didn't hear you complaining when Obama admin Press Secs only took questions from liberal leaning outlets and bashed Fox News? https://t.co/wyFzdLp7Tq — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) June 27, 2017

Neither did we.

Does this feel like America? Where a network covers just one candidate during the primary then whines when he does what he said he would? pic.twitter.com/w2GUF3x9Gl — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2017

I don't want to hear whining from a network run by the man (Zucker) who arguably had more to do with Trump's presidency than anyone. — BT (@back_ttys) June 27, 2017

Yall became the communication arm of the dnc. You'll be treated as such https://t.co/MTon7jX8nB — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 27, 2017

You reap what you sow, guys.

I don't quite understand what the objection is over the WH taking questions from Conservatives as if they're the problem with your lives. https://t.co/NtCPc62Oiv — ❤️Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) June 27, 2017

"Gosh why do they treat us like an enemy not to be trusted?" pic.twitter.com/m2joKHY0pf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2017

I don’t know why GOP voters hate the press; it certainly can’t be because “conservative” is treated as synonymous with “leprous mongoloid." — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 27, 2017

“Breaking Away”-style frat boy smug is a bad look anywhere it goes, but esp. so for an industry whose outrage is often selective. pic.twitter.com/MeG1hNWLEn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 27, 2017

White House turns off cameras, says journos tend to showboat. Journos complain loudly. Cameras back on Tues., reporters showboat mightily. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 27, 2017

These reporters have become quite adept at making themselves the story. No wonder it’s so difficult for so many people to take them seriously.

I wonder if he has any idea how he comes across. pic.twitter.com/i3t0Y7IrML — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) June 27, 2017

Even if he does — and that’s a big if — he likely doesn’t care. Which means he can look forward to continuing to not be taken seriously.

Do these feel like the words of a blowhard, self-righteous idiot who is making the president's case for him? Why, yes. Yes, they do. https://t.co/N8lX6PCnT2 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 27, 2017

The WH is under no obligation to take questions from anyone if they so choose. The press whining is getting old and increasingly lame though https://t.co/3djXnVQNMw — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) June 27, 2017

maybe a little more humility and less whining. just report. i would ask if that's too much to ask but i think it's too much to ask. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 27, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.