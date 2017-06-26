As Twitchy reported, if there’s any one journalist who’s taken the lead in criticizing the White House for its recent trend of off-camera briefings, it’s CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said he felt like he had been put in “time out” when seated with the rest of the back-row kids at a Rose Garden news conference early this month.

Recent, upon learning that no TV cameras were allowed at a briefing, Acosta shared a photo of his new socks instead. For the record: 1) they’re nice socks, 2) we already know what Sean Spicer looks like, so the surprise factor is appreciated, and 3) the trend might last a while.

For Monday’s briefing, a courtroom sketch artist again was brought in to render Spicer’s likeness at the lectern, although with summer here officially and carnivals setting up shop, we’d love to see a caricature artist or two brought in just to keep things interesting.

Nice, but Acosta needs to up his sock game considerably to even approach Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The White House Correspondents’ Association is keeping its power dry at the moment, though the public isn’t happy to hear it.

CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, who’s been in the briefing room long enough to know, acknowledged that it’s the White House’s party and their rules. People may have become accustomed to televised briefings, but there’s no law saying the cameras have to be on.

As Twitchy noted, that attitude has members of the public expressing their displeasure vocally in ways Acosta’s socks just can’t … not that it’s having an effect.

Sounds reasonable. Make no mistake: we like seeing the video.

Though the White House Correspondents’ Association featured at this year’s annual “nerd prom” a comedian who has called the president “White ISIS,” Julie Mason made it clear that the WHCA is not “the resistance.”

More photo ops, more problems:

Just a reminder: were this the beginning of the Obama administration, there’s a very good chance the White House would have banned photographers and instead handed out its own photos. The White House Correspondents’ Association, the American Society of News Editors, the Associated Press Media Editors, and the White House News Photographers Association all signed a letter of protest in 2013 to have that policy changed.

Uh oh … Acosta has launched a hashtag. We repeat: Acosta has launched a hashtag.

Update:

Where does the White House seat Acosta after they’ve already relegated him to the back row? If this tweet is accurate, well, things really are escalating quickly.

