As Twitchy reported, if there’s any one journalist who’s taken the lead in criticizing the White House for its recent trend of off-camera briefings, it’s CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said he felt like he had been put in “time out” when seated with the rest of the back-row kids at a Rose Garden news conference early this month.

Recent, upon learning that no TV cameras were allowed at a briefing, Acosta shared a photo of his new socks instead. For the record: 1) they’re nice socks, 2) we already know what Sean Spicer looks like, so the surprise factor is appreciated, and 3) the trend might last a while.

TV crews can take a lunch break. No cameras again today at WH press briefing. Courtroom artist Bill Hennessy will cover. pic.twitter.com/3NVtLqhsGt — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2017

For Monday’s briefing, a courtroom sketch artist again was brought in to render Spicer’s likeness at the lectern, although with summer here officially and carnivals setting up shop, we’d love to see a caricature artist or two brought in just to keep things interesting.

The United States government will not be allowing camera coverage of today's WH briefing. Audio only… embargoed until the end. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

This is not campaign event. This is the WH. We are sitting in a briefing room full of cameras and taxpayer funded spokesman at podium. https://t.co/73a23TIVOx — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

No cameras allowed at today's briefing so here's your sock update. pic.twitter.com/3eluwr77Sf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

Nice, but Acosta needs to up his sock game considerably to even approach Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Okay here's one Spicer pic 🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/qBnqRZESWr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

Oddly, the WH is allowing still pics of the briefing. pic.twitter.com/3vM2JiXHvg — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

The White House Correspondents’ Association is keeping its power dry at the moment, though the public isn’t happy to hear it.

@juliemason @POTUS and @PressSec are trying bully the WH Press Corp. More need to fight back like @Acosta did today. Kudos to @Acosta — Edward T. Just (@Edwardthejust) June 26, 2017

The WHCA is on the job. I know you are itching for a fight, but that's not how this works. — Julie Mason (@juliemason) June 26, 2017

Why does your side follow "How it works" while Trump's side just ignores the rules? — Amber Nicole 🌹 (@Lollerwaffle) June 26, 2017

because we respect the rules and the institution, and don't think flouting them reflects well on our professionalism. — Julie Mason (@juliemason) June 26, 2017

We've entrusted you with a job which you are now agreeing not to do. What good is the first amd without a pressing willing to do its job? — Joe Cohen (@Cohen_Goes_HAM) June 26, 2017

Joe, you know nothing about me or the work I do. — Julie Mason (@juliemason) June 26, 2017

CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, who’s been in the briefing room long enough to know, acknowledged that it’s the White House’s party and their rules. People may have become accustomed to televised briefings, but there’s no law saying the cameras have to be on.

Their briefing room. Their rules. TV camera coverage relatively recent development during Clinton Admin. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2017

Month of June: WH Briefing Scoreboard

On-camera – 5

Off camera – 10

No briefings – 3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2017

"Some days we'll have them, some days we won't," says @PressSec of TV cameras allowed to record the daily WH press briefing. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 26, 2017

White House coverage norms, like televised briefings, are being "eroded away, right in front of our eyes" —@Acosta https://t.co/I8steXMYp7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2017

As Twitchy noted, that attitude has members of the public expressing their displeasure vocally in ways Acosta’s socks just can’t … not that it’s having an effect.

A proposal: Get rid of all WH briefing room TV cameras. Give C-SPAN a video feed, everyone shares. Point it at the podium, not the reporters — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 26, 2017

That would satisfy the "access" concerns while giving the White House what it wants, which is less on-air grandstanding by TV correspondents — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 26, 2017

Sounds reasonable. Make no mistake: we like seeing the video.

The more transparency the better. But the old system was just fine. https://t.co/1b0aQROgD0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

Though the White House Correspondents’ Association featured at this year’s annual “nerd prom” a comedian who has called the president “White ISIS,” Julie Mason made it clear that the WHCA is not “the resistance.”

WHCA met with Spicer & Sanders Friday to express its concern. The reply was a screw-you & hold it off-camera today. Live-stream or leave. — Vs. (@JFD8) June 26, 2017

You should stick to what you do. We are not the resistance. — Julie Mason (@juliemason) June 26, 2017

More photo ops, more problems:

Trump is also making statement only in Rose Garden today with Indian PM. No press questions as is normally the case in such a setting. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 26, 2017

Just a reminder: were this the beginning of the Obama administration, there’s a very good chance the White House would have banned photographers and instead handed out its own photos. The White House Correspondents’ Association, the American Society of News Editors, the Associated Press Media Editors, and the White House News Photographers Association all signed a letter of protest in 2013 to have that policy changed.

Uh oh … Acosta has launched a hashtag. We repeat: Acosta has launched a hashtag.

* * *

Update:

Where does the White House seat Acosta after they’ve already relegated him to the back row? If this tweet is accurate, well, things really are escalating quickly.

Acosta and CNN arrived to POTUS event in the Rose Garden to find seat placard removed, equipment moved – WH aides scrambled to get them seat — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 26, 2017

* * *

