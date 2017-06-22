All things considered, we greatly prefer when the White House gives its briefings on camera, though some critics have argued that TV cameras compel reporters to showboat rather than report. Thursday’s press briefing, hosted by Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, brought the tally of no-camera briefings this month to eight so far.

Speaking of recordings, WH will allow radio and TV to air audio from WH briefings – but not live broadcasts. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 22, 2017

Scoreboard for WH Briefings in June 2017:

On-camera – 5

No camera – 8

No briefings – 3 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 22, 2017

CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, clearly is not a fan of the trend — so much so that earlier in the week he tweeted a photo of his new socks in protest.

The Spicer off-camera/no audio gaggle has begun. I can't show you a pic of Sean. So here is a look at some new socks I bought over the wknd pic.twitter.com/wO9erspwYa — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Acosta continued his crusade Thursday by addressing the American people.

I'm off today but it must be said that YOUR White House is taking away YOUR right to see and hear YOUR government answer questions today — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 22, 2017

The WH is holding what is essentially a normal briefing in the briefing room but they aren't allowing cameras to record what's being said. https://t.co/GaOihp44jj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 22, 2017

Bad very. Bad — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) June 22, 2017

Sanders surprised a few people by hitting back and suggesting that reporters use those cameras to put some of their anonymous sources on video.

If reporting only legit if done on camera then is media now going to hold their anonymous sources to same standard? https://t.co/qecPwIS3yV — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 22, 2017

Touché — David 🇺🇸 (@tecvested) June 22, 2017

Nailed it, girl! — Mitrophan & Ruth (@Mitrophan_Ruth) June 22, 2017

Great job…until the press acts responsibly limit their access to non-tv briefings sporadically. — Donna Osborne (@donnamarie33) June 22, 2017

They need the show. The audio recording was enough. We know how everyone looks like. CNN whining is beyond pathetic — Roni 🇮🇱 (@Roni4488) June 22, 2017

Maybe they should teach how to take notes in journalism school😏 — Eezee Peezee (@EeezeePeezee143) June 22, 2017

Sarah keep kicking butt dear. Ur beautiful and a great spokesperson — FMako (@excal2438) June 22, 2017

You tell them Sarah we love you — Miriam Conley (@ConleyMiriam) June 22, 2017

Media does not like it when we play the game they play. — John Pennington (@Penningtons5) June 22, 2017

Most people were less than amused, though.

You twit. Do you even understand fundamentals of journalism, how news is crafted, sources confirmed, developed? — JustCallMeEd (@JustCallMeEd) June 22, 2017

You are paid by the American people so show some respect — Corinne (@Corinne20008) June 22, 2017

You are paid by us, they are not. Clearly you should think before you tweet. — Matthew Conway (@conbeazie) June 22, 2017

C.O.W.A.R.D.S. We the people pay your salary which is to be a public servant. If you can't do your job the way it should be done, quit! — Amber sponcil (@Asponcil24) June 22, 2017

@brikeilarcnn Ms. Sanders, may I remind u that I am your boss,along with the other 330M Americans. U report to US, NOT the other way around. — ProudMary (@ProudMary4) June 22, 2017

Well WE ARE YOUR BOSS and we demand it be televised. You work for us. Don't forget that. — Bamboozled🙊🙉🙈 (@holleyr) June 22, 2017

When your paycheck comes from the American people to show up in camera in front of reporters, yes, you report on camera whenever necessary. — Nadia Pabellon (@NadiaVictoria05) June 22, 2017

You serve at the pleasure of the POTUS, who was elected by the people of this country.

We tell you what to do, not the other way around! — The Keeper (@TheKeeper2016) June 22, 2017

I pay your salary, Ms. Sanders. As such, I demand answers to questions & full transparency. You seem to think this is a game. It's not. — TraciG (@traci_360) June 22, 2017

WE THE PEOPLE PAY YOU!!! We will not tolerate you or the WH shutting out reporters. We, the People, will fight back. — Kirsten E (@deedeebugs14) June 22, 2017

So, did Sanders just sink her chances at a promotion, or strengthen her case?

This is why you are going to be the Press Secretary Sarah. You will hold the fake media to account and their heads are going to explode. — Doug (@howdougseesit) June 22, 2017

* * *

Related: