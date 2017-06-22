All things considered, we greatly prefer when the White House gives its briefings on camera, though some critics have argued that TV cameras compel reporters to showboat rather than report. Thursday’s press briefing, hosted by Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, brought the tally of no-camera briefings this month to eight so far.

CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, clearly is not a fan of the trend — so much so that earlier in the week he tweeted a photo of his new socks in protest.

Acosta continued his crusade Thursday by addressing the American people.

Sanders surprised a few people by hitting back and suggesting that reporters use those cameras to put some of their anonymous sources on video.

Trending

Most people were less than amused, though.

So, did Sanders just sink her chances at a promotion, or strengthen her case?

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: briefingsCNNJim Acostaoff-cameraSarah Huckabee Sanderssocks