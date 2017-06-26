‘Fingers crossed’! Will Dems PLEASE make James Woods’ dream come true?
With Nancy Pelosi’s future as House Minority Leader possibly in jeopardy, now might be a good time to start thinking about potential replacements.
James Woods isn’t normally inclined to give advice to liberals, but he’s apparently willing to make an exception in this case:
Please, Dems. Please do this.
We’d be ever so grateful.
This would be amazing.
Did we mention that this needs to happen?
