‘Fingers crossed’! Will Dems PLEASE make James Woods’ dream come true?

Posted at 2:55 pm on June 26, 2017 by Sarah D.

With Nancy Pelosi’s future as House Minority Leader possibly in jeopardy, now might be a good time to start thinking about potential replacements.

James Woods isn’t normally inclined to give advice to liberals, but he’s apparently willing to make an exception in this case:

Please, Dems. Please do this.

We’d be ever so grateful.

This would be amazing.

Did we mention that this needs to happen?

***

Uh-oh! After Ossoff loss, could Nancy Pelosi’s days be numbered?

Conservatives rally behind embattled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; Update: Trump defends Pelosi, too!

Feel the desperation! Team Pelosi’s latest attempt at damage control is just plain ‘sad’

