Daaaaaaannng. She better watch it, Nancy will cut a bitch. — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) June 21, 2017

open war is declared https://t.co/02nhTh3see — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 21, 2017

Ruh-roh … could there be trouble in Pelosi Paradise?

"We need leadership change. It's time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team," Dem Rep Kathleen Rice tells @deirdrewalshcnn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2017

Finally! We’ve been saying Pelosi needs to go for ages. ‘Bout time the Dems caught up.

Dems should think about this long and hard. She's been a great leader and can count her votes. They better have a helluva replacement. — ((TrumpLies)) (@JustTheJune0101) June 21, 2017

Sad. Nancy Pelosi has been a hell of a leader for Dems. But she's been villainized for being *gasp* a woman and *gasp* from San Francisco. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 21, 2017

Ha! That’s adorable.

It's time for Nancy Pelosi to go.She loses more races for us than wins! Young Smart leadership needed in Democratic Party — NOT MY PRESIDENT!!! (@jlog9197) June 21, 2017

As a voting Democrat, I agree with this. Love @NancyPelosi but we should let the new blood get a chance to lead. — Indiana Croussett (@MsIndyCroussett) June 21, 2017

Long overdue — jakoppel (@jakoppel) June 21, 2017

If anyone needs us, we’ll be over here. Enjoying the show.

