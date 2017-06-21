Shots fired. https://t.co/yZyXHYU8wr
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 21, 2017
— Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) June 21, 2017
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 21, 2017
Ruh-roh … could there be trouble in Pelosi Paradise?
"We need leadership change. It's time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team," Dem Rep Kathleen Rice tells @deirdrewalshcnn
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2017
Finally! We’ve been saying Pelosi needs to go for ages. ‘Bout time the Dems caught up.
Dems should think about this long and hard. She's been a great leader and can count her votes. They better have a helluva replacement.
— ((TrumpLies)) (@JustTheJune0101) June 21, 2017
Sad. Nancy Pelosi has been a hell of a leader for Dems. But she's been villainized for being *gasp* a woman and *gasp* from San Francisco.
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) June 21, 2017
It's time for Nancy Pelosi to go.She loses more races for us than wins! Young Smart leadership needed in Democratic Party
— NOT MY PRESIDENT!!! (@jlog9197) June 21, 2017
As a voting Democrat, I agree with this. Love @NancyPelosi but we should let the new blood get a chance to lead.
— Indiana Croussett (@MsIndyCroussett) June 21, 2017
— jakoppel (@jakoppel) June 21, 2017
Democrats in disarray. https://t.co/i5hW4kYb5I
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 21, 2017
