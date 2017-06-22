Normally, I wouldn't take the chatter wrt Pelosi srsly, but she's sweating like Willy Loman.
— Just Karl (@justkarl) June 22, 2017
Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia is only the most recent in a long line of troubling defeats for Democrats, defeats that some say lie at the feet of Nancy Pelosi, despite her status as a self-proclaimed “Master Legislator.”
.@NancyPelosi Defends Herself Amid Call for New Democratic Leadership: ‘I’m a Master Legislator’ https://t.co/9WOpiiiNBv pic.twitter.com/UJqzLcpcdw
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2017
Today, it seems Pelosi’s continuing to lose ground with some Democrats:
A dozen House Democrats just met privately to discuss the need to change leadership and oust Nancy Pelosi before the 2018 midterms
— Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 22, 2017
Like Dumbledore's Army? https://t.co/YvDanNjr8b
— Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) June 22, 2017
Hee! But seriously. It looks like it’s time for her biggest cheerleaders to bust out the big guns:
Pelosi aides are sending allies suggested supportive tweets on social media. Some examples. pic.twitter.com/oHrPmBlAZ7
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 22, 2017
Protect the precious!
Message: I care. https://t.co/bZYNqB68e2
— David Freddoso (@freddoso) June 22, 2017
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2017
This is sad.
— Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) June 22, 2017
Yuck. As a lifelong democrat, this is embarrassing.
— Steven🥁 (@ToSleepOnceMore) June 22, 2017
You say embarrassing, we say … entertaining:
Watching this evolve should be fun. https://t.co/6yY1lXRZbphttps://t.co/TGGN5qHalNhttps://t.co/yq4aqjxbU2https://t.co/xFdGhnDsGC
— BT (@back_ttys) June 22, 2017
***
