Normally, I wouldn't take the chatter wrt Pelosi srsly, but she's sweating like Willy Loman. — Just Karl (@justkarl) June 22, 2017

Jon Ossoff’s loss in Georgia is only the most recent in a long line of troubling defeats for Democrats, defeats that some say lie at the feet of Nancy Pelosi, despite her status as a self-proclaimed “Master Legislator.”

.@NancyPelosi Defends Herself Amid Call for New Democratic Leadership: ‘I’m a Master Legislator’ https://t.co/9WOpiiiNBv pic.twitter.com/UJqzLcpcdw — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 22, 2017

Today, it seems Pelosi’s continuing to lose ground with some Democrats:

A dozen House Democrats just met privately to discuss the need to change leadership and oust Nancy Pelosi before the 2018 midterms — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 22, 2017

Hee! But seriously. It looks like it’s time for her biggest cheerleaders to bust out the big guns:

Pelosi aides are sending allies suggested supportive tweets on social media. Some examples. pic.twitter.com/oHrPmBlAZ7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 22, 2017

Protect the precious!

This is sad. — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) June 22, 2017

Yuck. As a lifelong democrat, this is embarrassing. — Steven🥁 (@ToSleepOnceMore) June 22, 2017

You say embarrassing, we say … entertaining:

