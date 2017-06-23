Two of the most prominent prog leaders in the country, @SenSanders and @SenWarren, have now told Americans that GOP is trying to kill them. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 23, 2017

Good Lord. Are Democratic politicians actually physically incapable of following their own advice and toning down the incendiary rhetoric? It definitely seems to be a major problem for Dems like Chris Murphy, Elizabeth Warren, and now, Bernie Sanders:

Sounds dire. Hope another one of your supporters doesn't go on a shooting spree. https://t.co/Fh3oCXiwFV — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 23, 2017

You won’t find Sanders’ tweet if you click the link above, because it’s been deleted. But not fast enough:

Basically said the GOP is going to kill 20,000+ people. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 23, 2017

Basically:

Here’s the thing: On its face, Sanders’ tweet was bad enough. But you’d think — you’d think — that the fact that he’s still trying to shake off any association with Alexandria shooter James Hodgkinson, a vocal and active Sanders supporter, maybe Bernie would exercise some better judgment and not tweet it in the first place.

Apparently you’d be wrong.

such an utterly ridiculous statement. Only serves to rankle their base. Most normal humans would see this as stupid! 😏 — Slammy (@Slammy50) June 23, 2017

I defended Sanders from ppl trying to blame him from actions of his supporters. But crap like this is ridiculous and indefensible. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 23, 2017

Deleting the tweet doesn’t make it go away, Sen. Sanders. You’re not fooling anyone.

It's so odd that a Bernie supporter would try to massacre Republicans. Where on earth could a Bernie supporter get such an idea? https://t.co/jO1YZH78H3 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2017

***

