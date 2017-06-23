Good Lord. Are Democratic politicians actually physically incapable of following their own advice and toning down the incendiary rhetoric? It definitely seems to be a major problem for Dems like Chris Murphy, Elizabeth Warren, and now, Bernie Sanders:

You won’t find Sanders’ tweet if you click the link above, because it’s been deleted. But not fast enough:

Basically:

Here’s the thing: On its face, Sanders’ tweet was bad enough. But you’d think — you’d think — that the fact that he’s still trying to shake off any association with Alexandria shooter James Hodgkinson, a vocal and active Sanders supporter, maybe Bernie would exercise some better judgment and not tweet it in the first place.

Apparently you’d be wrong.

Deleting the tweet doesn’t make it go away, Sen. Sanders. You’re not fooling anyone.

