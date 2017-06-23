Having sobered up enough to realize his career is over… — James Humphreys (@BPratto) June 23, 2017

As Twitchy told you, the New York Times dutifully rode in to apologize and explain Johnny Depp’s vile remarks about an actor assassinating a president. But Depp has finally stepped up to the plate to offer an apology of his own:

It didn’t come out as intended? The gist of his comments seemed pretty clear when he made them, but whatever.

This adds further to the deterioration of Depp's public image (who I've always thought was overrated, sorry). — Beth Renaldi (@bethrenaldi) June 23, 2017

Good for him. Now he can go back to making crap films. — OC Conservative (@OCConservo) June 23, 2017

Exit advice:

Drunk, overpaid actors need to stop trying to "amuse". — Sherry Swain (@SherrySwain) June 23, 2017

