Heh.

the real crime is that Johnny Depp is 54 years old and dresses like a remainders table from Hot Topic — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 23, 2017

RIGHT?! What’s the deal, Johnny Depp? Honestly at first when we saw the video we thought he was just another skinny member of AntiFa hanging out at Berkeley …

And what’s with his eyebrows? Dude has no eyebrows.

To paraphrase The Who, he looks like he "woke up in Soho doorway." — Alison Poole (@RealAlisonPoole) June 23, 2017

There is definitely an ‘I smell like old fish, cigarette and bad hairspray’ look about him these days.

Which is too bad because he used to be pretty badass.

Take it from this Genxr.

This is how he leaves the house.."Hold on guys,I'll be right there,I have 7 bracelets on…I need to have 8" — Tyler (@Tyler_Brito) June 23, 2017

And four or five earrings.

Antique vintage lamp shade — corrina bali (@CorrineDodge) June 23, 2017

He looks and sounds like our crazy aunt that makes the holidays uncomfortable — Gary Wright (@docgwright) June 23, 2017

Come give your Auntie Johnny a kiss … ha!

True story… I once saw Johnny Depp come out of a Spencer's with a new Americana fanny pack and a girlish grin @greggutfeld. — TheTweetest (@TheTweetest) June 23, 2017

