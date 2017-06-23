Surely Johnny Depp appreciates the NYT making him sound like less of a jackass for his repugnant comments about an actor assassinating a president.

Sure is nice of the New York Times to apologize & explain away Depp's comments for him pic.twitter.com/tXOOjPCaQJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2017

Right? They’re helpers and stuff.

I thought the UK had laws against those kinds of remarks? — Charles Bellows (@CTBellows) June 23, 2017

Only if you’re saying mean things about terrorists …

This man used Facebook to express his hatred for muslims & has gone to prison #WeStandTogether against hate crimes https://t.co/Bo7OCDADKu — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) June 20, 2017

See?

Only if you say mean things about protected classes. Trump you can say anything you like. https://t.co/psmrtcOxhE — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 23, 2017

Told you.

How extra-nice of them to give him three different excuses to choose from… — BBJ 🦊 (@BobbiJoR) June 23, 2017

Three different ways of not being serious so he doesn’t get in trouble for all but threatening the president.

Yup.

Maybe he missed it, but Republicans were shot at and injured just last week?

Hollywood.

Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The NYT knows…. — Aaron Ammerman (@AmmerTime) June 23, 2017

And they’re working overtime to make it seem less awful and evil from Hollywood elites and other progressives.

I'm not sure they know what" ironically" means….and what does" obliquely" have to do with ANYTHING… — LORD SCREWTAPE (@screwtape1a12) June 23, 2017

Fair point.

