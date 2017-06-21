What the hell is wrong with you?
Earlier today, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke posted a piece debunking the notion that stricter gun control laws would have prevented last week’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, an attack in which several people were wounded, including GOP Rep. Steve Scalise:
Cooke also called out ghoulish gun grabber David Frum for his idiocy following the attack:
Why does [the fact that shooter James Hodgkinson bought his gun in Illinois] matter? Well, because before they knew anything about the case, many in the press had reflexively tried to use the incident as an argument for stricter gun control. The Atlantic’s David Frum, for example, immediately went on an error-laden tear about Virginia’s laws, which he considers to be too lax, and then took to proposing the sort of “common sense” reforms that the Democratic party has been so impotently trying to sell. But, as the FBI confirms, this reaction was an ignorant one. For a start, the guns weren’t bought in Virginia; they were bought in Illinois, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. And they weren’t purchased privately, illegally, or without attendant background checks, but “legally through federal firearms licensees” that are obliged under federal law to run checks. Moreover, Hodgkinson only got the weapons after he obtained an additional possession-and-purchase license (FOID) of the sort that more extreme gun-control advocates want to see made mandatory in all states.
Or, put another way: Illinois has stricter rules than even Barack Obama endorsed — it quite literally licenses all gun-owners in the state — and those rules made no difference to this case.
Alas, the errors don’t end there. Frum and co. also berated Virginia for being among the 40+ states to permit open carry. But Alexandria, where the shooting took place, doesn’t permit open carry, a fact that prompted one of the most hilariously convoluted arguments I have seen in my life. Others talked about both “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines. But as the FBI notes, the firearm used was an SKS in 7.62mm, which has never been classed as an “assault weapon,” and which wasn’t included in the ban that obtained from 1994-2004. Further, when he bought it, Hodgkinson’s SKS was unable to take “high-capacity” magazines at all; rather, it came with an internal 10-round box magazine. Per the report, Hodgkinson seems to have modified it to take external magazines after the purchase, a change that raises the fair question of how effective any at-sale restrictions can really be in stopping the determined. Either way, even after he modified it there is no evidence that Hodgkinson introduced a larger than 10-round external magazine (that’s the standard for the modified SKS), or that, if he did, it had any effect on the outcome.
Frum didn’t much care for being called out (the truth hurts, after all):
This piece mentions me in some disobliging ways, so I suppose I should reply, but seriously … https://t.co/KeHz8Z74ea
… wouldn’t it be less convoluted & more intelligent just to say, “My Charles Bronson fantasies are fully worth periodic gun massacres”?
The chop-logic denial of the connection between the developed world’s laxest gun laws-and worst gun violence-just seems such a waste of time
Just go for the gusto! The tree of liberty must be watered with the blood of Newtown schoolchildren!
Pardon our French, but what the hell is wrong with this man?
R.I.P., Hundreds of Bales of Straw Men. pic.twitter.com/pdcLbwbNb0
This is not a thing you say during an argument you are winning on the merits https://t.co/Nq6PIdwQTb
And with that statement, you've made it very clear you can't win your arguments with facts.
You cannot have an honest debate with people like this. pic.twitter.com/g8p4rqCb2Y
No, you can’t.
This is what a fool who has lost an argument screams at the top of his lungs. For shame.
'Everyone who disagrees with me wants to murder children'. That's a great stance when you're wrong. How do you take yourself seriously?
You said things that were wrong. Impugning @charlescwcooke’s motives isn’t going to change that. I expect that nonsense from the left.
If you are going to make such absurd arguments that do nothing but appeal to emotion, you’ll never see any progress. You’re being absurd.
Linking lax gun laws to gun violence isn't an appeal to emotion. #fail
When tweeting out something that is incorrect and you’re shown to be wrong, and your response is to invoke Newtown, then yes…it is.
Trying to make a point with such a horrendous tweet is vomit-inducing. If you can't come up with something better, just shut up!
You were wrong, pushed a false narrative and now you mad. Now standing on the graves of children to act morally superior.
So, after @charlescwcooke showed that you were wrong, you go straight to talking about dead kids? That'll teach us. https://t.co/xvRNtQLvAa
Yes, that’s the ticket, dismiss those that disagree with you as reveling in the deaths of children. You are repugnant. https://t.co/Aec7OXooJq
You really are a scumbag Frum.
Go fuck yourself
For what it’s worth, Cooke has opted to take the high road:
I see @davidfrum’s tweets. Not much to add. For the nth time this week, he was wrong. He can’t admit it, so he’s playing games. So be it.
Too bad Frum is too far down in the gutter to care.
