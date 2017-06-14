One thing’s for sure, it’s…
Not been a good day to be @davidfrum… #Caring https://t.co/GYTh2jvuPN
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 15, 2017
As we reported Wednesday, David Frum’s hot take after the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia was a colossal fail:
‘Seek help’: David Frum HAMMERED for ‘fallacious and ghoulish’ response to Alexandria shooting https://t.co/WjvFeFjsYP
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2017
This is what Frum tweeted after the shooting:
Virginia:
No background checks
No licensing
No registration
No permit req’d for concealed carry of long guns
Open carry long guns & handguns
— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 14, 2017
Jenna Jameson added insult to injury for Frum:
He was from Illinois you consummate shmuck 🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/jG3bmakC6x
— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 14, 2017
D’OH!
Yes Illinois, a state with the strictest gun laws.
— ARSTLLGIS 🇺🇸⚓️🇺🇸 (@aristotlelogis) June 14, 2017
When you get throat-punched by @jennajameson, it's a sign you should quit Twitter. cc: @davidfrum https://t.co/df5EfrmVKr
— Randy Clemens™ (@bostonrandy) June 14, 2017