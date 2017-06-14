One thing’s for sure, it’s…

As we reported Wednesday, David Frum’s hot take after the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia was a colossal fail:

‘Seek help’: David Frum HAMMERED for ‘fallacious and ghoulish’ response to Alexandria shooting https://t.co/WjvFeFjsYP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 14, 2017

This is what Frum tweeted after the shooting:

Virginia:

No background checks

No licensing

No registration

No permit req’d for concealed carry of long guns

Open carry long guns & handguns — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 14, 2017

Jenna Jameson added insult to injury for Frum:

He was from Illinois you consummate shmuck 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/jG3bmakC6x — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 14, 2017

