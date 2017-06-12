Burn — Mike Reinhold (@effinziti) June 12, 2017

Bernie Sanders, like Valerie Jarrett, is pretty pissed about the GOP’s strategy on health care. So, cool, hip guy that he is, he decided to stick it to ’em with a clever photo-burn:

BREAKING: Senate Republicans just released the schedule of hearings, committee markups and public testimony for their health care bill. pic.twitter.com/iHtXyZqyMW — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2017

But the only one who should be feeling the burn is Bernie:

Also Pictured: The success stories of socialism. https://t.co/pZSlzwJ7YR — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 12, 2017

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders releases list of places where Socialism has worked pic.twitter.com/PhKZTegT9P — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 12, 2017

Small typo. What @SenSanders meant was, "here is a list of all the countries where socialism has helped people" pic.twitter.com/KGCmRvd8Vn — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 12, 2017

Accurate. As is this:

That's also the list of Vermont Senators who don't have at least 3 houses — Tipping Odds Podcast (@TippingOddsLV) June 12, 2017

Ouch! The truth hurts.