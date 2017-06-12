With fewer strings to pull these days, Valerie Jarrett has a lot more free time on her hands. Free time to pitch fits about how the GOP is handling health care:

Trending

Interesting question, Valerie. Unfortunately, it doesn’t carry much weight coming from you.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACAaffordable care actGOPhealth careHealth care billObamaCarerepublicansValerie Jarrett