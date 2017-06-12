In today's edition of least self aware woman on the planet– this person — Ed Kirwan (@EKDramatist) June 12, 2017

With fewer strings to pull these days, Valerie Jarrett has a lot more free time on her hands. Free time to pitch fits about how the GOP is handling health care:

NEW: Senate GOP won't release draft health care billhttps://t.co/ugonHb4GjI — Axios (@axios) June 12, 2017

Excuse me? Senate GOP will not let us see their bill. And why is that? Why are they hiding the details? https://t.co/lA9KRTtbBt — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) June 12, 2017

Interesting question, Valerie. Unfortunately, it doesn’t carry much weight coming from you.

Are you serious? Sort of like you got to vote for it to find out what's in it? #PelosiConfusion @POTUS @HHSGov #TrumpTrain — Gustave (@4ThePeople7) June 12, 2017

Excuse me? You & Obama rammed Obamacare down everyone's throat. "We have to pass it to find out what's in it" ring a bell? https://t.co/aCJ1FEUIsr — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 12, 2017