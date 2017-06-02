There’s only one message you should be taking away from Kathy Griffin’s press conference today: She’s the victim here.

She’s suffered so.

Go home? But she’s got so much more to say!

Oh, the humanity!

Good, you’re laughing. That’s all she ever really wanted, don’t you know?

Why can’t you people understand that???

Anyone but hers.

Poor Kathy.

Honestly, Trump could dedicate the rest of his life to “ruining” Kathy Griffin’s career. He still wouldn’t hold a candle to Griffin herself:

Editor’s note: Thanks to tweeter @Amuk3 for this post’s featured image. 

***

Update:

Good news, ISIS! Kathy Griffin’s lawyer just handed you a helpful new ‘excuse’

***

