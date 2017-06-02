This press conference is…actually really, really sad. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 2, 2017

Who told her this was a good idea? https://t.co/iDf7zfgIil — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 2, 2017

This is painful and embarrassing to watch. Who thought this was a good idea? https://t.co/Kel9XKP2LY — Heather (@hboulware) June 2, 2017

There’s only one message you should be taking away from Kathy Griffin’s press conference today: She’s the victim here.

"What is happening to me has never happened, ever, in the history of this great country," Kathy Griffin says https://t.co/T5uqozQu3e pic.twitter.com/py15gGkACc — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin: "I'm not afraid of Donald Trump. He's a bully. I've dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life." pic.twitter.com/LNCgz4tMmU — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

.@kathygriffin "[Donald Trump] picked me. He sees me as an easy target." — Maggie Lit (@MaggieLit92) June 2, 2017

"I've been living this my whole career," says Kathy Griffin. Oppression. She's oppressed. The oppression of Kathy Griffin. Call a cop! — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 2, 2017

Oh now it's old white guy fault for your actions? Go home — Lisa Neumann (@txlcunningham) June 2, 2017

"For the first time in history, the President is attempting to ruin a comedian" pic.twitter.com/HicQ0hBRBe — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 2, 2017

OK… now we’ve entered the realm of the “pathetic." https://t.co/NL0aPP87Qu — MadManMitch (@mgcat) June 2, 2017

Trump is certainly been guilty of trying to ruin people before, but this is bullshit. https://t.co/AkHYnyfM47 — BT (@back_ttys) June 2, 2017

Watching Griffin, who held up the (fake) severed head of Trump, play the victim is nauseating. https://t.co/Y1hRsJx1S2 — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) June 2, 2017

I can't believe Trump made @kathygriffin do that photo shoot. Is there no end to his madness? https://t.co/iWc90cpIIf — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 2, 2017

…all because that comedian innocently held up a fake decapitated head of the POTUS that was dripping with blood. https://t.co/ydwamVYnxR — Jenn Jacques (@JennJacques) June 2, 2017

She did that on her own. https://t.co/bdHvFYs5ID — BT (@back_ttys) June 2, 2017

This Kathy Griffin is hilarious! She's doing a whole routine in which the character she plays is a victim! Ha, ha! — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin gets emotional when talking about photo: "I've had everybody turn on me and I just want to make people laugh…I screwed up." pic.twitter.com/2GKLX2sV36 — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

Nothing gets laughs like mock decapitations and bloody severed heads! So much comedy right there. https://t.co/kzVY8QQeJa — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2017

GP "Ignore that what I did was so repulsively indefensible even normally reliable leftists disavowed me. It's all someone else's fault." https://t.co/LMcd0Utice — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/upzPbAJHFD — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

you broke you honey, not he…own it… — jhodgin (@jhodgin) June 2, 2017

Honestly, Trump could dedicate the rest of his life to “ruining” Kathy Griffin’s career. He still wouldn’t hold a candle to Griffin herself:

Kathy Griffin says Trump and his family are trying to ruin her life, but if true they would need to get in line behind Kathy Griffin. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 2, 2017

