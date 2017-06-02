What the hell did she expect — John Napierski (@304roxbury) June 2, 2017

Quit playing the victim 🙄 — Whitney Arnett (@WhitneyArnett) June 2, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Kathy Griffin held a press conference today to express her deepest regrets about posing with a fake severed Trump head. Just kidding! She wanted to let everyone know that she’s the victim in this whole mess.

She had plenty of help from her lawyer Lisa Bloom, who served up some interesting defenses, including this:

"[Kathy Griffin] never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence … that was never what she intended," lawyer says pic.twitter.com/VpSdvghfGA — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2017

Oh. Well, in that case, guess we should just forget about the whole thing.

A bloody severed head? Violent? Who would think that? — Ken Voll (@KenVoll) June 2, 2017

Right, holding up a severed head is totes non-violent. — Shane (@oklumberman) June 2, 2017

It sure sounds like one, even though we’re apparently meant to take it seriously.

But, at this point, whether or not it was a legitimate “threat of violence” may not be as important as what it represents:

I don't think most people saw it as a threat of violence, though. More like a celebration of it. https://t.co/joyari87j5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 2, 2017

Which would make Bloom’s lame excuse good news for some people:

So there’s that, at least.

Poses with severed heads – check

Delusions of martyrdom – check — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 2, 2017

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

She is never going to be able to dig herself out of this mess. — TararaBoom (@TsingletonBoom) June 2, 2017

Nope.