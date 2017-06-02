What the hell did she expect
— John Napierski (@304roxbury) June 2, 2017
Quit playing the victim 🙄
— Whitney Arnett (@WhitneyArnett) June 2, 2017
As Twitchy told you, Kathy Griffin held a press conference today to express her deepest regrets about posing with a fake severed Trump head. Just kidding! She wanted to let everyone know that she’s the victim in this whole mess.
She had plenty of help from her lawyer Lisa Bloom, who served up some interesting defenses, including this:
"[Kathy Griffin] never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence … that was never what she intended," lawyer says pic.twitter.com/VpSdvghfGA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 2, 2017
Oh. Well, in that case, guess we should just forget about the whole thing.
A bloody severed head? Violent? Who would think that?
— Ken Voll (@KenVoll) June 2, 2017
Come on… "never imagined"😏
— One_Marie1 (@One_Marie1) June 2, 2017
Right, holding up a severed head is totes non-violent.
— Shane (@oklumberman) June 2, 2017
This is a joke, right? https://t.co/16IYzAkKh7
— baemy™ 🍉 (@politicsofamy) June 2, 2017
It sure sounds like one, even though we’re apparently meant to take it seriously.
But, at this point, whether or not it was a legitimate “threat of violence” may not be as important as what it represents:
I don't think most people saw it as a threat of violence, though. More like a celebration of it. https://t.co/joyari87j5
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 2, 2017
Which would make Bloom’s lame excuse good news for some people:
"Wait. That excuse works?" – ISIS https://t.co/6hrtnHKVq7
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2017
So there’s that, at least.
Poses with severed heads – check
Delusions of martyrdom – check
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 2, 2017
In any event, one thing’s for sure:
She is never going to be able to dig herself out of this mess.
— TararaBoom (@TsingletonBoom) June 2, 2017
Nope.