As Twitchy told you, Kathy Griffin held a press conference today to express her deepest regrets about posing with a fake severed Trump head. Just kidding! She wanted to let everyone know that she’s the victim in this whole mess.

She had plenty of help from her lawyer Lisa Bloom, who served up some interesting defenses, including this:

Oh. Well, in that case, guess we should just forget about the whole thing.

It sure sounds like one, even though we’re apparently meant to take it seriously.

But, at this point, whether or not it was a legitimate “threat of violence” may not be as important as what it represents:

Which would make Bloom’s lame excuse good news for some people:

So there’s that, at least.

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

Nope.

