To be honest, we didn’t buy into any of the voluminous worldwide hysteria that followed President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the Paris Climate Accord; the planet will still be here tomorrow.

That’s what we thought, at least, before attorney Lisa Bloom announced she’d be holding a press conference Friday morning with her client, comedian Kathy Griffin, to discuss her “controversial” photo shoot with the president’s bloody severed head and the bullying she’s endured from the Trump family.

And suddenly, the failure of the Sweet Meteor of Death to appear on Election Day made perfect sense; it was waiting for this very moment.

At least Griffin has managed one joke this year.

* * *

