To be honest, we didn’t buy into any of the voluminous worldwide hysteria that followed President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the Paris Climate Accord; the planet will still be here tomorrow.

That’s what we thought, at least, before attorney Lisa Bloom announced she’d be holding a press conference Friday morning with her client, comedian Kathy Griffin, to discuss her “controversial” photo shoot with the president’s bloody severed head and the bullying she’s endured from the Trump family.

And suddenly, the failure of the Sweet Meteor of Death to appear on Election Day made perfect sense; it was waiting for this very moment.

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Are you fking kidding me? pic.twitter.com/a3loyUglG5 — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) June 2, 2017

[Pretends to cut someone's head off] 2 days later… [Complains about being bullied] — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) June 2, 2017

the person posing as a terrorist holding a fake severed head is the real victim here — Razor (@hale_razor) June 2, 2017

This idiot's career was in the toilet, she was completely forgotten about. This was a desperate move to gain some kind of relevance. — EDDIE (@Eddie_Paul85) June 2, 2017

She needs the $$$$$ in my opinion, having lost the coveted Squatty Potty endorsement gig. — RON COULTER (@RONCOULTER) June 2, 2017

@kathygriffin an ADULT…DECIDED to do this. Period

The WORLD responded and now she's claiming SHE is being BULLIED by the TRUMP FAMILY. https://t.co/p4g7stHfGz — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) June 2, 2017

Kathy Griffin will "respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured." 🤔 https://t.co/Vc75gJE9nH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 2, 2017

Really outrageous what Barron Trump did to Kathy. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 2, 2017

So much for begging for forgiveness. #Fraud — Upright One (@UprightReformer) June 2, 2017

Today I pondered what democrats could do to connect better with voters. Answer: more Kathy griffin Thank you "the left" 😂😂😂 — flaboyatheart 🇺🇸 (@canesfanoutwest) June 2, 2017

She fabricates a deranged video. Then apologizes. Now wants a presser to complain how she was treated for shock and awe for 15 more min. 🙄 — N Smith (@njsmithin) June 2, 2017

They're going to "explain the true motivation behind the photo." Desperate for attention is the reason – everyone already knows that. https://t.co/X3WqxFhmZ3 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 2, 2017

"Bullying from the Trump family" What a joke. https://t.co/lQi7p1NifB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 2, 2017

At least Griffin has managed one joke this year.

* * *

