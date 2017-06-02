As Twitchy told you last night, the Kathy Griffin situation is getting even more embarrassing (for Griffin). Attorney Lisa Bloom is getting involved and holding a press conference today, alleging Griffin has been “bullied” by the Trumps in the wake of her mock beheading video that backfired big time.

Climate disaster averted: World to end Friday during Kathy Griffin presser on being bullied by Trump family https://t.co/n2z6nZDDX3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2017

After Griffin’s stunt, Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron, was reportedly horrified. That story led former “Jeopardy!” champion and children’s author Ken Jennings to mock Barron Trump (and later double down). Donald Trump Jr. defended Barron and criticized Jennings while alerting his publisher:

Good point, you would think that in this day & age @simonandschuster would have an issue with one of their children's authors bullying a kid https://t.co/S4Bxs7AnSs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2017

Griffin’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, slammed Trump Jr. for having the audacity to defend his young brother from Jennings’ mockery:

President's son tries to get author fired for a joke he didn't like. https://t.co/yh2wSCVmk4 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

President's son, who is supposed to be staying out of politics, trying to punish an author for a joke he doesn't like. https://t.co/eMrl824u7L — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

That’s some twisted & sick stuff right there.

This is about a craven attempt for media attention, indecency, and a family rightfully pushing back against an attack on their youngest https://t.co/1GKVav29Mb — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 2, 2017

You made his little brother cry. Now you're playing victim. https://t.co/mw1QSke4No — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 2, 2017

Unreal.

Man, he just won't laugh at his father's decapitation. https://t.co/NyTYbCjT2s — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 2, 2017

Lawyer's daughter tries to get child mockery normalized over a dad she doesn't like. https://t.co/9gOfhrFWj2 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 2, 2017

Disgusting attorney who gives the law a bad name. This is a Internet child bully she is sticking up for. Sick bottom feeder. https://t.co/2wORxT8v2d — Spiro S (@Spiro194) June 2, 2017

Bullying 11 year old child, you must be mentally ill. Defend women attack children, You support killing them in the womb so no big surprise https://t.co/vDFhMxumyX — Michael (@Canine_Rights) June 2, 2017