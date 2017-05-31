I'll take 'Failed Attempts to Clean Up a Tasteless Joke' for $500, Alex. https://t.co/Inv5PnhH4M — Beorn (@Beorn2000) May 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin’s vile stunt about President Trump backfired on her badly but reportedly alarmed the president’s youngest son, Barron. Rosie O’Donnell was among those attacking Barron, and former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, as we mentioned in that post, joined in:

Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017

Classless. Jennings heard about it quickly:

I can't believe anyone as intelligent as you doesn't see the problem with mocking a child–any child–in this way. — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) May 31, 2017

At that point Jennings doubled down on the douchery with this attempt to explain:

The joke doesn't mock Barron. It mocks using him for political cover…and specifically this amazing tweet: https://t.co/7odxkVq0Cj — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 31, 2017

Really dude?

I like how a child being upset is suddenly "political cover". Demented. https://t.co/a61J6F8MpL — BT (@back_ttys) May 31, 2017

Yeah, nice try, but the believability of Jennings’ spin is in jeopardy:

Don't try to rationalize it or explain it, You're just as vile. @simonschuster HOW could you publish childrens books by this guy? — Deplorable Covfefe (@sparks1017) May 31, 2017

So you saying it's a lie? No way possible a 11 yr old was upset by seeing a pic of his dads severed head. Your a fkn moron. — Sense Gone Wild (@sensegonewild) May 31, 2017

You're pretty thick if you don't think you were mocking a little boy. https://t.co/STKgobq8e8 — Bob of Myspace (@TYCapitalism) May 31, 2017

You call it a joke? How stupid can a "Smart" guy be? https://t.co/7DIBUhNg5I — Blake Hermsprong (@BlakeHermsprong) May 31, 2017

Keep digging Kenny. Just apologize and go write another kid's book. https://t.co/T5xy3tIC5J — TheLongVersion (@thelongversion) May 31, 2017

No. This is CYA bullshit. It was very clearly a joke at the expense of an 11 year old boy. You're a bad person, and you should feel bad. https://t.co/4rr65iKOSj — ((Notorious MWR ن)) (@nowhere_nh) May 31, 2017