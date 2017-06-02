Yesterday, Sen. Al Franken said he would go forward with a planned event with Kathy Griffin in July. But a day can make a lot of difference, because Franken’s reportedly changed his mind:

At a press conference earlier with her lawyer, Griffin accused President Trump and his family of trying to destroy her career and bullying her after her mock beheading stunt. Will Franken be next now that he’s reportedly changed his mind about appearing with Griffin this summer?

Stay tuned.

