Senator Al Franken has an appearance with Kathy Griffin scheduled this summer:

Griffin is apparently slated to appear at with Al Franken at a book event in July. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 30, 2017

Sen. Al Franken just happens to have an upcoming event scheduled with Kathy Griffin. https://t.co/lhjvg4SsQC pic.twitter.com/rvru5G9IgS — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 30, 2017

In light of Griffin’s recent display of awfulness for which she later begged forgiveness, will Franken cancel? Apparently not:

Al Franken tells CNN that he will still do event with Kathy Griffin — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 31, 2017

Sen. Al Franken stands by Kathy Griffin – refuses to cancel event with her July 7th. pic.twitter.com/SirDPuTf0L — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 31, 2017

Franken called Griffin’s backfired stunt a “horrible mistake.”

Al Franken has bigger issues with Ted Cruz than with Kathy Griffin Let that sink in https://t.co/sp3956AFQ9 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) May 31, 2017

Go figure!

Totally not surprised by this. — Barry Beech (@barry_beech) May 31, 2017

Birds of a feather….. https://t.co/knonqievS5 — Mir Stonebraker (@MirStonebraker) May 31, 2017