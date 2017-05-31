Senator Al Franken has an appearance with Kathy Griffin scheduled this summer:
Griffin is apparently slated to appear at with Al Franken at a book event in July.
Sen. Al Franken just happens to have an upcoming event scheduled with Kathy Griffin. https://t.co/lhjvg4SsQC pic.twitter.com/rvru5G9IgS
In light of Griffin’s recent display of awfulness for which she later begged forgiveness, will Franken cancel? Apparently not:
Al Franken tells CNN that he will still do event with Kathy Griffin
Sen. Al Franken stands by Kathy Griffin – refuses to cancel event with her July 7th. pic.twitter.com/SirDPuTf0L
Franken called Griffin’s backfired stunt a “horrible mistake.”
Al Franken has bigger issues with Ted Cruz than with Kathy Griffin
Let that sink in https://t.co/sp3956AFQ9
