Congratulations, Kathy Griffin. You’ve officially made it:

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton It's also "art", it doesn't hurt anyone. And to call it wrong is condemning it. Total disagreement. It's not my style, but not wrong — 🐇 (@VeeVee) May 30, 2017

@VeeVee I can both respect her right to freedom of speech, which I do, and think it's not funny and not ok — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

At least people are talking about you, right, Kathy? And that’s the important thing.

@ChelseaClinton Nope. Not OK. We're supposed to “go high”. This is lower than low. — Chantrelle (@vampandora) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton Completely awful and counter productive. — MW (@slouched_atlas) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton Nope, sorry. Not even close to appropriate. And no, I'm not a trump supporter — Diana  (@PDi161) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton Very terrible. We want truth not division. Can't imagine how she and her team thought this was okay. — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton I agree. That crosses the line. And I dislike #45 — Still Fighting (@charlene_rallo) May 30, 2017

And getting us to find common ground with Chelsea Clinton is no small feat, either.

@ChelseaClinton wow. i agree with you on something. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) May 30, 2017

@ChelseaClinton For once I agree with you completely. — Jeff Aronson (@JeffAronson25) May 30, 2017

***

Related:

But racist rodeo clown! Kathy Griffin makes beheading POTUS great again; Update: Griffin defends her ‘art’ — with video

Ouch! Jenna Jameson knows how sick Kathy Griffin can REALLY ‘shock people’

Even Keith Olbermann thinks Kathy Griffin went ‘way too far’ with beheaded Trump