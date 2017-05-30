@KeithOlbermann I do not like Trump at all.But Kathy Griffin went way to far .We do not need to promote violence in any form — Ellen Reeher Morris (@EllenMorris1222) May 30, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Kathy Griffin is defending her self-described Trump-severed-head “art”:

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Unfortunately for her, her attempt to rationalize her depravity isn’t really flying with many people, including … Keith Olbermann?

Nope. Too much. By a very long distance, way too much. https://t.co/I9977nKEAP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2017

Whoa.

Wow… when _Keith f***ing Olbermann_ is telling you to dial it back on your anti-Trump statement… https://t.co/VrfL6C2ifr — jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 30, 2017

… then it might be time to dial it back.

@KeithOlbermann Agreed that this is way too much. Completely classless — Chris Charles (@Charles224223) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann This is disgusting, not acceptable under any circumstances. — Wayne's World MO (@petitt_wayne) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Hoo boy – that's not even close to funny. Look, I hate the guy, too, and his asinine views on women BUT this will not help. Swing & a miss. — aryanya (@arianesf2000) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann ARGH….. Few dislike Trump more than me but we can't go joking about murdering those we disagree with, even hate. Terrible stunt. — Larry Nocella (@LarryNocella) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Agreed. This is wrong and undermines the resistance. @kathygriffin — Mona Hamid (@MonaHamid8) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Agreed. Not a fan of this type of vile, grotesque resistance — Morgan Lasteryear (@isit2020yettt) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Yeah I'm all for resistance and getting this done by rule of law, but this isn't kosher even metaphorically. — Elrond Hubbard (@TopherGrey) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann I hate Trump but this is wrong. So wrong. — Pam Aguilar (@pamelaportia) May 30, 2017

@KeithOlbermann Absolutely agree. Progressive thinkers everywhere should denounce @kathygriffin now. It is imperative. — R. Wooderson (@iamlost79) May 30, 2017

