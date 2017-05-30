@KeithOlbermann I do not like Trump at all.But Kathy Griffin went way to far .We do not need to promote violence in any form
— Ellen Reeher Morris (@EllenMorris1222) May 30, 2017
As Twitchy told you, Kathy Griffin is defending her self-described Trump-severed-head “art”:
1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
Unfortunately for her, her attempt to rationalize her depravity isn’t really flying with many people, including … Keith Olbermann?
@KeithOlbermann @NoahCRothman When you've lost Keith Olbermann…
— Colly Wolly (@colly_wolly) May 30, 2017
Nope. Too much. By a very long distance, way too much. https://t.co/I9977nKEAP
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2017
Whoa.
Wow… when _Keith f***ing Olbermann_ is telling you to dial it back on your anti-Trump statement… https://t.co/VrfL6C2ifr
— jimgeraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 30, 2017
… then it might be time to dial it back.
@KeithOlbermann Way too much…
— Michael (@minneapplemick) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Yes, WAY too much……
— GerryH (@h_gerry) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Agreed that this is way too much. Completely classless
— Chris Charles (@Charles224223) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Too far. Too much.
— lysa heslov (@lheslov) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Appalling.
— Stephen Rodgers (@Steve_Rodgers) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Wow….wow. Just beyond unacceptable
— Alex (@itsamyth1) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann This is disgusting, not acceptable under any circumstances.
— Wayne's World MO (@petitt_wayne) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Horrific!!! Seriously, what is she thinking?
— WendyG (@wglaaber) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Hoo boy – that's not even close to funny. Look, I hate the guy, too, and his asinine views on women BUT this will not help. Swing & a miss.
— aryanya (@arianesf2000) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann ARGH….. Few dislike Trump more than me but we can't go joking about murdering those we disagree with, even hate. Terrible stunt.
— Larry Nocella (@LarryNocella) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Agreed. This is wrong and undermines the resistance. @kathygriffin
— Mona Hamid (@MonaHamid8) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Agreed. Not a fan of this type of vile, grotesque resistance
— Morgan Lasteryear (@isit2020yettt) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Yeah I'm all for resistance and getting this done by rule of law, but this isn't kosher even metaphorically.
— Elrond Hubbard (@TopherGrey) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann I hate Trump but this is wrong. So wrong.
— Pam Aguilar (@pamelaportia) May 30, 2017
@KeithOlbermann Absolutely agree. Progressive thinkers everywhere should denounce @kathygriffin now. It is imperative.
— R. Wooderson (@iamlost79) May 30, 2017
***
