When they go low, we go ISIS video. https://t.co/qaOfqjvVDy — neontaster (@neontaster) May 30, 2017

Oh, hey. Nothing to see here. Just comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up what’s supposed to be Donald Trump’s severed head:

Kathy Griffin 'Beheads President Trump' In Shocking New Photos – https://t.co/araGbd76nO pic.twitter.com/R3W61MPW7O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2017

What a difference a (D) makes.

I, for one, am glad we've moved on from the days when depicting oneself beheading the president was considered racist. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017

Seems like only yesterday …

A tale of two presidents. pic.twitter.com/I30Yuxhqlp — neontaster (@neontaster) May 30, 2017

Remember when you guys got a rodeo clown fired? pic.twitter.com/lLPLb0xEGt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2017

We’ve come a long way, baby.

@Breaking911 I can't stand Trump, but this strikes me as waaay over the line. — Jonathan Levering (@eotacyl) May 30, 2017

What in the Christ? Resistance, you ain't helping. https://t.co/zO4SibmFhO — Michael J. Fawkes (@torriangray) May 30, 2017

Do we even have to keep doing the "If someone had done this to Obama…" thing at this point? https://t.co/UcXlsg8gV7 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 30, 2017

Let's just be honest here – if a conservative did this to a Democrat president the hell brought down on them would be immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/AS3Bo7Z7bc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 30, 2017

Without a doubt.

The Tea Party is a lot like ISIS. https://t.co/PD7y45pnWi — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) May 30, 2017

Oh well. At least one thing’s for sure: Kathy Griffin’s not fading into irrelevance without a fight.

Unfortunately, when someone does something at this level of inappropriate, it's almost impossible to not give them the attention they crave. https://t.co/7YLN9tcCYs — Ben (@BenHowe) May 30, 2017

@Breaking911 I think Kathy wants to be a meme — Kenneth Yovanov (@YeahKenny) May 30, 2017

Breaking: Kathy Griffin steals GWAR's old act in less entertaining bid for relevance. https://t.co/x9H6tmDHwG — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) May 30, 2017

I miss the era where desperate people just made sex tapes for publicity. https://t.co/wIy48Vvvg5 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 30, 2017

What exactly is Kathy Griffin trying to achieve?

It's not funny nor particularly shocking. Just gross.

It's a desperate cry for attention. — Minivan Mojo (@MinivanMojo) May 30, 2017

This is the sign of a well adjusted, emotionally mature, mentally healthy woman. Or something. https://t.co/uL7cS6zU4S — Heather (@hboulware) May 30, 2017

Can’t wait to see what she does next!

Wonder what @donlemon thinks? Will we have to endure her again on New Years @CNN ? https://t.co/gBzX0M4jNu — Skip LaCombe (@skiplacombe) May 30, 2017

And @andersoncooper will be happily yucking it up with her again on New Years Eve, right @cnn? https://t.co/y3vex11p87 — Mat (@sunnyright) May 30, 2017

I wonder if @cnn is going to let @kathygriffin host New Year's shows in the future #dontnormalizethis pic.twitter.com/efg0njdQMM — lauren (@LilMissRightie) May 30, 2017

Has @CNN terminated Kathy Griffin's New Year's Eve Special contract yet? — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017

We wouldn’t hold our breath.

The most revealing thing about this is not Griffin's appalling act, it's that she knows the left/MSM won't punish her for it. https://t.co/FqBxhVgeoa — Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) May 30, 2017

***

Update:

1. Just spoke with @kathygriffin . She said, unapologetically, that the image of her that's gone viral is an expression of art — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

2. She believes Trump is doing tremendous damage to the country + the world and she wanted the art to reflect the seriousness of his impact — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

3. She said they were putting together a Trump mask and that led her to think of Trump's infamous statement early on in the primary. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

4. The "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ears, blood coming out of her wherever" statement. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

5. She also said she does not condone any violence, that provocative art should remain just that: art. She does not want life to imitate art — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017

Sure, Kathy.

Oh good. She's digging in. Now let's watch as the media and the left (but I repeat myself) give her slack they wouldn't give a conservative https://t.co/2pYCs2saqk — RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017

***

Update:

Here you go … straight from the source:

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Bullsh*t.

***

