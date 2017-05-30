When they go low, we go ISIS video. https://t.co/qaOfqjvVDy
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 30, 2017
Oh, hey. Nothing to see here. Just comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up what’s supposed to be Donald Trump’s severed head:
Kathy Griffin 'Beheads President Trump' In Shocking New Photos – https://t.co/araGbd76nO pic.twitter.com/R3W61MPW7O
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2017
What a difference a (D) makes.
I, for one, am glad we've moved on from the days when depicting oneself beheading the president was considered racist.
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017
Seems like only yesterday …
A tale of two presidents. pic.twitter.com/I30Yuxhqlp
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 30, 2017
Remember when you guys got a rodeo clown fired? pic.twitter.com/lLPLb0xEGt
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 30, 2017
We’ve come a long way, baby.
@Breaking911 I can't stand Trump, but this strikes me as waaay over the line.
— Jonathan Levering (@eotacyl) May 30, 2017
What in the Christ? Resistance, you ain't helping. https://t.co/zO4SibmFhO
— Michael J. Fawkes (@torriangray) May 30, 2017
Just don't. Not helpful. https://t.co/BHTtolAcLh
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 30, 2017
Do we even have to keep doing the "If someone had done this to Obama…" thing at this point? https://t.co/UcXlsg8gV7
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 30, 2017
Let's just be honest here – if a conservative did this to a Democrat president the hell brought down on them would be immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/AS3Bo7Z7bc
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 30, 2017
Without a doubt.
The Tea Party is a lot like ISIS. https://t.co/PD7y45pnWi
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) May 30, 2017
Oh well. At least one thing’s for sure: Kathy Griffin’s not fading into irrelevance without a fight.
Unfortunately, when someone does something at this level of inappropriate, it's almost impossible to not give them the attention they crave. https://t.co/7YLN9tcCYs
— Ben (@BenHowe) May 30, 2017
@Breaking911 I think Kathy wants to be a meme
— Kenneth Yovanov (@YeahKenny) May 30, 2017
Breaking: Kathy Griffin steals GWAR's old act in less entertaining bid for relevance. https://t.co/x9H6tmDHwG
— CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) May 30, 2017
Oooh, edgy. https://t.co/oiXoTMsZdm
— BT (@back_ttys) May 30, 2017
I miss the era where desperate people just made sex tapes for publicity. https://t.co/wIy48Vvvg5
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 30, 2017
Seriously?
Get help, @kathygriffin, A LOT of help https://t.co/S7qUkThl8A
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) May 30, 2017
What exactly is Kathy Griffin trying to achieve?
It's not funny nor particularly shocking. Just gross.
It's a desperate cry for attention.
— Minivan Mojo (@MinivanMojo) May 30, 2017
This is the sign of a well adjusted, emotionally mature, mentally healthy woman. Or something. https://t.co/uL7cS6zU4S
— Heather (@hboulware) May 30, 2017
Can’t wait to see what she does next!
Wonder what @donlemon thinks? Will we have to endure her again on New Years @CNN ? https://t.co/gBzX0M4jNu
— Skip LaCombe (@skiplacombe) May 30, 2017
And @andersoncooper will be happily yucking it up with her again on New Years Eve, right @cnn? https://t.co/y3vex11p87
— Mat (@sunnyright) May 30, 2017
I wonder if @cnn is going to let @kathygriffin host New Year's shows in the future #dontnormalizethis pic.twitter.com/efg0njdQMM
— lauren (@LilMissRightie) May 30, 2017
Has @CNN terminated Kathy Griffin's New Year's Eve Special contract yet?
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017
We wouldn’t hold our breath.
The most revealing thing about this is not Griffin's appalling act, it's that she knows the left/MSM won't punish her for it. https://t.co/FqBxhVgeoa
— Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) May 30, 2017
***
Update:
1. Just spoke with @kathygriffin . She said, unapologetically, that the image of her that's gone viral is an expression of art
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
2. She believes Trump is doing tremendous damage to the country + the world and she wanted the art to reflect the seriousness of his impact
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
3. She said they were putting together a Trump mask and that led her to think of Trump's infamous statement early on in the primary.
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
4. The "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her ears, blood coming out of her wherever" statement.
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
5. She also said she does not condone any violence, that provocative art should remain just that: art. She does not want life to imitate art
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 30, 2017
Sure, Kathy.
Oh good. She's digging in.
Now let's watch as the media and the left (but I repeat myself) give her slack they wouldn't give a conservative https://t.co/2pYCs2saqk
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 30, 2017
***
Update:
Here you go … straight from the source:
1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
Bullsh*t.
***
Related:
Ouch! Jenna Jameson knows how sick Kathy Griffin can REALLY ‘shock people’
