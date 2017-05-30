Oh, hey. Nothing to see here. Just comedienne Kathy Griffin holding up what’s supposed to be Donald Trump’s severed head:

What a difference a (D) makes.

Seems like only yesterday …

We’ve come a long way, baby.

Trending

Without a doubt.

Oh well. At least one thing’s for sure: Kathy Griffin’s not fading into irrelevance without a fight.

Can’t wait to see what she does next!

We wouldn’t hold our breath.

***

Update:

Sure, Kathy.

***

Update:

Here you go … straight from the source:

Bullsh*t.

***

Related:

Ouch! Jenna Jameson knows how sick Kathy Griffin can REALLY ‘shock people’

Even Keith Olbermann thinks Kathy Griffin went ‘way too far’ with beheaded Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beheadedbeheadingCNNDonald Trumpkathy griffinsevered head