@karol Leave it. He obviously wants Trump re-elected in 2020 and then Ivanka in 2024. Because this is how they got Trump in the first place. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) May 24, 2017

At their meeting with Pope Francis, Melania and Ivanka Trump were dressed in black. George Takei couldn’t help but see the symbolism there:

It’s nice to know that no matter what’s going on in the world, George Takei will always be a drama queen.

@GeorgeTakei Give it a fucking rest man. You got money go on a vacation and RELAX pic.twitter.com/9R9IxREIPu — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) May 24, 2017

@edkrayewski @GeorgeTakei Look at the difference in your picture and George's. Everyone looks depressed, except DT, add the black dresses. It looks like a funeral. — Kierro (@Kierro2) May 24, 2017

@Kierro2 @GeorgeTakei Mine was not an official photo. Just pointing out the "funeral" gear is actually normal. Here's another pic.twitter.com/bSQwJtOxa7 — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) May 24, 2017

@Kierro2 @GeorgeTakei Some people have somber faces because they believe it is appropriate. Francis is not Benedict — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) May 24, 2017

@Kierro2 @GeorgeTakei There are a million things to complain about about Trump but you people pick the dumbest things. Do you think that helps? — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) May 24, 2017

@Kierro2 @GeorgeTakei Led by George, you are creating a climate of HYSTERIA which provides cover for actually harmful policies — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) May 24, 2017

Yep. Goodness knows Donald Trump has provided plenty of fodder for concerned citizens. But to zero in on his wife and daughter’s somber dress? It’s pretty clear that George is just desperate for something to get bent out of shape about.

In what way has DEMOCRACY died? https://t.co/RX9ozjjL9L — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 24, 2017

@karol You don't get it. The election result is not to his liking = Democracy dying. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 24, 2017

Basically.

***

Related:

Pope Francis’ joke to Melania about what @POTUS eats even better after the correction

Catholic priest BUSTS liberal narrative over Pope Francis’ gift to Donald Trump