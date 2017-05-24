At their meeting with Pope Francis, Melania and Ivanka Trump were dressed in black. George Takei couldn’t help but see the symbolism there:

It’s nice to know that no matter what’s going on in the world, George Takei will always be a drama queen.

Yep. Goodness knows Donald Trump has provided plenty of fodder for concerned citizens. But to zero in on his wife and daughter’s somber dress? It’s pretty clear that George is just desperate for something to get bent out of shape about.

Basically.

