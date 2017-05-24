President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Pope Francis this morning at the Vatican — a meeting which included this funny exchange between the pope and Melania on the president’s eating habits:

Except, Pope Francis didn’t say “pizza.” He asked Melania, who was born in Slovenia, if she fed her husband “potizza,” a Slovenian dessert, which makes his joke even better:

For the record, potizza looks delicious:

As for Trump’s meeting, the Vatican released a statement that the visit was “cordial” and that the two discussed “healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants”:

