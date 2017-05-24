Pres. Trump has arrived at the Vatican for his first audience with Pope Francis. https://t.co/qiJAkWQtHx pic.twitter.com/gvxwCGujXl
— ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Pope Francis this morning at the Vatican — a meeting which included this funny exchange between the pope and Melania on the president’s eating habits:
Pope Francis was grinning from ear to ear as he met Trump's family.
"What do you give him to eat? A lot of pizza?" pope asked Melania. https://t.co/XOZzBwAUJH
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 24, 2017
Except, Pope Francis didn’t say “pizza.” He asked Melania, who was born in Slovenia, if she fed her husband “potizza,” a Slovenian dessert, which makes his joke even better:
Sounded like Pope joked to Melania Trump about feeding @POTUS "pizza." Turns out he said POTIZZA – a Slovenian treat. #til #rhymetime
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) May 24, 2017
Per Vatican pool the pope and Melania were actually talking about potizza, which apparently is a Slovenian treat. Not pizza, per pool. https://t.co/JCrLLGovbd
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 24, 2017
For the record, potizza looks delicious:
Alors, en fait, le Pape a évoqué la "Potizza" et non la "Pizza", selon le service de presse du Vatican. Donc, la Potizza, recette slovène : pic.twitter.com/swWVbIAC6a
— Vivien Vergnaud (@Vergnaud) May 24, 2017
As for Trump’s meeting, the Vatican released a statement that the visit was “cordial” and that the two discussed “healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants”:
Vatican says Pope & Trump had a “cordial” discussion and hopes for collaboration on "healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants."
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 24, 2017
NEW: @Pontifex and @POTUS talked healthcare, education and immigration in their meeting, plus protecting Christian refugees, per Vatican –> pic.twitter.com/nREz35DTC6
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) May 24, 2017
