If you’re reading the lefty blogs and the MSM right now, you’ll see they’re pretty psyched about a gift Pope Francis gave to President Donald Trump — a copy of the pope’s 2015 encyclical on climate change.
Some examples:
Pope Francis politely shades Trump's climate ignorance with a parting gift https://t.co/nYory4DvdN pic.twitter.com/NicYk306NK
— Climate Progress (@climateprogress) May 24, 2017
Pope Francis reportedly gave President Trump a copy of his 2015 speech on climate change as a gift. pic.twitter.com/9rdLPR3rw3
— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) May 24, 2017
Pope Francis trolls Trump by giving him a 200-page reading assignment on climate change https://t.co/uWtWDgpKCV pic.twitter.com/rB9aZOlkwy
— Fusion (@Fusion) May 24, 2017
Anyone think Trump will read Pope's 192 page letter on climate change?
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 24, 2017
Pope Francis handed Trump his encyclical on climate change after their meeting https://t.co/mw5UshMVNI pic.twitter.com/MRlEaVV49S
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 24, 2017
Except, maybe everyone is reading too much into the gift? From Father Pius Pietrzyk:
This is a classic example of media (@BBCWorld) selectively distorting facts to push a preferred policy agenda. https://t.co/o7DBs7nO45
— Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP (@PiusOP) May 24, 2017
@jeremyrumbolt @BBCWorld It's been the custom of Popes to give copies of all their major writing. BBC makes it look like Pope had especially chosen this encyclical.
— Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP (@PiusOP) May 24, 2017
It’s so weird that the press would leave this part out, right?
An important detail the press has been leaving out. https://t.co/8wCk0AYJL3
— William J. Upton (@wupton) May 24, 2017
***
Related:
Pope Francis’ joke to Melania about what @POTUS eats even better after the correction https://t.co/QF00QFLquN
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 24, 2017