If you’re reading the lefty blogs and the MSM right now, you’ll see they’re pretty psyched about a gift Pope Francis gave to President Donald Trump — a copy of the pope’s 2015 encyclical on climate change.

Some examples:

Pope Francis politely shades Trump's climate ignorance with a parting gift https://t.co/nYory4DvdN pic.twitter.com/NicYk306NK — Climate Progress (@climateprogress) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis reportedly gave President Trump a copy of his 2015 speech on climate change as a gift. pic.twitter.com/9rdLPR3rw3 — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis trolls Trump by giving him a 200-page reading assignment on climate change https://t.co/uWtWDgpKCV pic.twitter.com/rB9aZOlkwy — Fusion (@Fusion) May 24, 2017

Anyone think Trump will read Pope's 192 page letter on climate change? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 24, 2017

Pope Francis handed Trump his encyclical on climate change after their meeting https://t.co/mw5UshMVNI pic.twitter.com/MRlEaVV49S — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 24, 2017

Except, maybe everyone is reading too much into the gift? From Father Pius Pietrzyk:

This is a classic example of media (@BBCWorld) selectively distorting facts to push a preferred policy agenda. https://t.co/o7DBs7nO45 — Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP (@PiusOP) May 24, 2017

@jeremyrumbolt @BBCWorld It's been the custom of Popes to give copies of all their major writing. BBC makes it look like Pope had especially chosen this encyclical. — Fr. Pius Pietrzyk OP (@PiusOP) May 24, 2017

It’s so weird that the press would leave this part out, right?

An important detail the press has been leaving out. https://t.co/8wCk0AYJL3 — William J. Upton (@wupton) May 24, 2017

