Hard to believe that footage of Turkish President Erdoğan’s thugs beating up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in D.C. could get any worse. And yet, here we are:

He effing watched it happen.

Of course, without an actual transcript of the conversation, it’s impossible to know for certain whether Erdoğan urged his security detail to go after the protesters (though one shouldn’t put that past him). But for him to just stand there and calmly watch it happen?

That’s seriously messed up.

What the hell.

It shouldn’t be that difficult.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

