Erdogan's goons beat up democratic protesters on American soil. Maybe the president could say something about this? (Something negative?) — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 17, 2017

As Twitchy told you, last night’s violent attack on protesters by Turkish President Erdoğan’s goons outside the Turkish Embassy in D.C. elicited a pretty lackluster response from the U.S. State Department. But their statement is still a lot better than the Turkish Embassy’s:

Turkish Embassy statement on the violence outside their diplomatic facility in Washington yesterday: pic.twitter.com/8R4GnIPIBw — Paul Blake (@PaulNBlake) May 17, 2017

In other news, the Turkish Embassy's statement on last night's protestor beatings is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/8nAA0dNSbl — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 17, 2017

@PaulNBlake Wow. That's not what we saw. Suits kicking protesters on the ground. Sad. — Amy Shimshon-Santo (@amyshimshon) May 17, 2017

@PaulNBlake 3 men viciously kicking 2 women who were lying on the ground does not count as self defense. Thugs. — AilsaT (@ailsaxtrm) May 17, 2017

@ZekeJMiller @chrislhayes 🤔 so was the kicking in the face while on the ground about security? Was kicking a woman on the ground for security? Bunch a #PunkAssBitches — Ex-Democrat (@MmmBob) May 17, 2017

@ZekeJMiller @chrislhayes or in edited form— protesters said things we disliked so we kicked them in the head. That's just how we roll. — Brock Walsh (@brockwalsh) May 17, 2017

This is the way you talk when you're thugs with no concept whatsoever of freedom of expression. https://t.co/IYyvQoAfEu — PopehatFewExceptions (@Popehat) May 18, 2017

