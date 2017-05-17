Erdogan's goons beat up democratic protesters on American soil. Maybe the president could say something about this? (Something negative?)
— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) May 17, 2017
As Twitchy told you, last night’s violent attack on protesters by Turkish President Erdoğan’s goons outside the Turkish Embassy in D.C. elicited a pretty lackluster response from the U.S. State Department. But their statement is still a lot better than the Turkish Embassy’s:
Turkish Embassy statement on the violence outside their diplomatic facility in Washington yesterday: pic.twitter.com/8R4GnIPIBw
— Paul Blake (@PaulNBlake) May 17, 2017
In other news, the Turkish Embassy's statement on last night's protestor beatings is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/8nAA0dNSbl
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 17, 2017
Those protesters’ skirts were too short!
@PaulNBlake Wow. That's not what we saw. Suits kicking protesters on the ground. Sad.
— Amy Shimshon-Santo (@amyshimshon) May 17, 2017
@PaulNBlake 3 men viciously kicking 2 women who were lying on the ground does not count as self defense. Thugs.
— AilsaT (@ailsaxtrm) May 17, 2017
@ZekeJMiller @chrislhayes 🤔 so was the kicking in the face while on the ground about security? Was kicking a woman on the ground for security? Bunch a #PunkAssBitches
— Ex-Democrat (@MmmBob) May 17, 2017
@ZekeJMiller @chrislhayes or in edited form— protesters said things we disliked so we kicked them in the head. That's just how we roll.
— Brock Walsh (@brockwalsh) May 17, 2017
This is the way you talk when you're thugs with no concept whatsoever of freedom of expression. https://t.co/IYyvQoAfEu
— PopehatFewExceptions (@Popehat) May 18, 2017
In other words:
@ZekeJMiller @StuPolitics This is how dictators explain things.
— (((Andy Lawler))) (@ALawler007) May 17, 2017
Yep.
@PaulNBlake Unbelievable. Lying, vicious fucks.
— LauraJane (@LJR1626) May 17, 2017