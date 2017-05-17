President Erdogan, you would do well to remember that this country is built on free speech, free religion, free press, & freedom to protest. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 17, 2017

Turkish president — and bona fide tyrant — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently a guest in our country.

It was a great honor to welcome the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/4BWjOCgnNv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Oh, and by the way, last night, a bunch of his bodyguards beat up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in D.C.:

This is truly unbelievable stuff. Erdogan's thugs beating protesters on American soil. https://t.co/4RnLJUc1Wx — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

First, video shows an Erdogan supporter (yellow shirt) shoves a woman to the ground and is hit in retaliation by a protester (blue shirt). — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

Later Erdogan's entourage shows up and a man in a suit runs from the Turkish side, past police, and attacks the man in the blue shirt. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

The police lose complete control at that point and men in suits from the Turkish side start brutally beating the protesters. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

Voice of America is saying that at least some of those men were Erdogan's bodyguards. Pretty shocking, if so. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

Protesters were holding signs calling for the release of Selahattin Demirtas, a jailed Erdogan opponent. https://t.co/UgX51pDZZK — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

A demonstration outside the Turkish Embassy in northwest Washington led to nine people being injured, and two arrested pic.twitter.com/6SQTlQAUaa — The Voice of America (@VOANews) May 17, 2017

Apparently Erdoğan and his men don’t seem to know — or care — that that’s not how America works.

The White House tells me the State Department will be issuing a statement on the altercation outside the Turkish embassy later today. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 17, 2017

The U.S. State Department has issued its statement, and let them be clear: They’re “concerned.”

Violence is never an appropriate response to free speech. We support the rights of people everywhere to free expression & peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/MEm4jSmCXV — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) May 17, 2017

NEW: State Dept.: “We are concerned by the violent incidents involving protestors and Turkish security personnel.” pic.twitter.com/r2Wj0hHw73 — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2017

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is not impressed:

No direct condemnation of Erdogan's thugs. Greatz https://t.co/RKjbZOhSJa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Nor is Dana Loesch:

How has there been nothing more on this than a paragraph statement? Weak. https://t.co/NlsQfmKRlK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 17, 2017

Seems like it warrants a bit more than that, no?

These weren't simply "security personnel," they were Erdogan's body guards. https://t.co/RKjbZOhSJa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Erdogan's thugs beat American protestors, on American soil, so badly they went to the hospital. What is the consequence for this? https://t.co/RKjbZOhSJa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Good question.

The D.C. Metro Police said earlier that they plan to pursue charges:

In a statement, police said the actions of those involved “stand in contrast to the First Amendment rights and principles we work tirelessly to protect each and every day.” “We will continue to work with our partners at the United States State Department and United States Secret Service to identify and hold all subjects accountable for their involvement in the altercation.”

But that may be a lot easier said than done:

DC Police Chief diplomatic immunity may play in assault on protesters at Turkish Embassy. https://t.co/etEo0W5ny7. pic.twitter.com/yyysa8MQWJ — Stephen Tschida (@ABC7Stephen) May 17, 2017

DC police chief also acknowledged diplomatic immunity "may be an issue" in Turkish protest assaults. said cops will do all it can to arrest — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) May 17, 2017

Worth noting:

Also, what will the consequences be for Erdogan's bodyguards? Second time in a row they've done this on visits to U.S. https://t.co/QxJEbPNWOW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

They did this last time they were in town, too @StephenGutowski — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Yep:

Worth remembering that Erdogan’s guards attacked journalists when he was here last year. https://t.co/ukL9PfAOMd — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 17, 2017

And as Pavlich points out:

Yep, and no consequences last time certainly helped with emboldenment @StephenGutowski — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Is the State Department going to take further action, besides being “concerned”?

Ludicrous that Tillerson has not summoned Turkish Ambassador to State. Yesterday's actions were outrageous affront to US democracy. — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) May 17, 2017

Amen. That this happened to protestors on American soil is unforgivable. https://t.co/lLTN180sZn — Brad Thor (@BradThor) May 17, 2017

The White House has yet to comment.

They haven't released one yet https://t.co/0o0QQPDlqG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

According to pool report, Spicer refused to issue White House comment on Erdogan's body guards beating up Americans, deferred to State Dept — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 17, 2017

Update:

Rubio, Cruz, Lee & Cotton issue joint statement condemning Erdogan thugs' violence against protesters in DC: pic.twitter.com/mhJbpmt9ga — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 17, 2017

The State Dept. could take a lesson from them.

Update:

