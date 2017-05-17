Turkish president — and bona fide tyrant — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently a guest in our country.

Oh, and by the way, last night, a bunch of his bodyguards beat up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in D.C.:

Apparently Erdoğan and his men don’t seem to know — or care — that that’s not how America works.

The U.S. State Department has issued its statement, and let them be clear: They’re “concerned.”

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is not impressed:

Nor is Dana Loesch:

Seems like it warrants a bit more than that, no?

Good question.

The D.C. Metro Police said earlier that they plan to pursue charges:

In a statement, police said the actions of those involved “stand in contrast to the First Amendment rights and principles we work tirelessly to protect each and every day.”

“We will continue to work with our partners at the United States State Department and United States Secret Service to identify and hold all subjects accountable for their involvement in the altercation.”

But that may be a lot easier said than done:

Worth noting:

Yep:

And as Pavlich points out:

Is the State Department going to take further action, besides being “concerned”?

The White House has yet to comment.

***

Update:

The State Dept. could take a lesson from them.

***

Update:

Turkish Embassy issues ‘ridiculous’ statement on bloody protester beatings in DC

