Awww, poor journos, mean ol’ Trump is giving them hurt feelers:

Opinion: "If only President Trump denounced neo-Nazis as passionately and sincerely as he castigates journalists" https://t.co/cCAvsOFVIR — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 24, 2017

OMG SOMEONE GET US A TISSUE.

Those poor journos, they’ve only earned each and EVERY bit of mockery, disdain and disapproval from this administration and most Americans … what, did they think they could spend eight years talking down to people and they wouldn’t notice?

"We're Journalists."

Definition of "journalist" and "propagandist" per Collins Dictionary. Which one are you? pic.twitter.com/G9cNyPBEos — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 24, 2017

From The New York Times:

Sigh. If only President Trump denounced neo-Nazis as passionately and sincerely as he castigates journalists. What could be an easier task than distancing oneself from Nazis or violent white supremacists? Yet Trump manages to make it infinitely complicated — and then get distracted by self-pity and excoriate reporters for committing journalism. The key strain of his sulfurous speech in Phoenix on Tuesday was an extended attack on “dishonest” reporters (including at “the failing New York Times”).

Sigh is right.

How did they expect people to react to this garbage?

"We're journalists." We're the only profession more self-congratulatory than lawyers and doctors. — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) August 24, 2017

They’re ACTUALLY heroes, ask them, they’ll tell you.

Haha I needed a laugh this morning. The NYT has an article stating "We're Journalists". NYT, journalists report news, you don’t do that. — Lonman (@Lonman06) August 24, 2017

"We're Journalists" Yeah, and Antifa are peaceful crusaders for liberty. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 24, 2017

Hey, they are. Journos told us so.

No, you're not journalists. You are propagandists. You deliver a biased perspective on everything from news to sports. We're Journalists pic.twitter.com/wZbhpyH18o — Patrick Henry (@FightNowAmerica) August 24, 2017

"We're journalists". No you're not, you're hysterical far-left activists dividing America with your lies and hatred. Period. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 24, 2017

What he said.

Here’s the actual writer … sigh.

this article is a joke right? — Kristen Peterson (@collagingkriste) August 24, 2017

Don’t think so but we SURE laughed at it.

Objective nonpartisan journalism is long gone, and if you act like a political opponent don't be surprised when you're treated like one. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 24, 2017

Boom.

Suck it up, folks.

Related:

BAHAHA! Brit Hume wonders if anyone can read at ESPN and CNN (Brian Stelter hardest hit)

So THIS was embarrassing:Touré doubles down on defending the media, plays patriotism card

The TRIGGERING! Trump re-tweets ‘The Best Eclipse Ever’ meme, Lefties lose their damn minds