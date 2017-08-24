Well then.

I love America and I’m in the media. — Touré (@Toure) August 23, 2017

Maybe Touré should leave patriotism to the people who actually have it? Just a thought … this comes off as patronizing, condescending and disingenuous.

Do you guys really believe Touré loves America, or does he love the America he sees in his own agenda.

Because deep down it is the media’s agenda that causes them to report so much fake news.

I love America too please stop spreading fake news — Keith Purdon (@squid667) August 24, 2017

C’mon Touré, he even said please.

Sort of in the media. Tell me about Prince. — Blue Buffalo=Poison (@SgtFanciful) August 24, 2017

Wait, you mean he’s not a hard-hitting journalist?

Touché.

