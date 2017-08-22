Chelsea, just a tip … if you’re going to accuse someone of being stupid OR in your case, of not being able to complete a sentence, don’t write an incomplete sentence yourself.

It only makes you the butt of your own joke.

Huh?

Wouldn’t it be great if Chelsea Handler could write a complete sentence?

Ain’t that a hoot. That’s actually funnier than her original joke if you ask us.

Oh look, someone helped her out a little.

Givers the lot of ’em.

Funny ‘ha ha’ or funny ‘stupid’?

Odds are she’ll claim it was on purpose, that she was making a joke, but we’re going to guess this was just another snafu.

Sidenote: Seems when one crazy Chelsea makes Twitchy, all three of them do. Ha!

