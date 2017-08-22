Chelsea, just a tip … if you’re going to accuse someone of being stupid OR in your case, of not being able to complete a sentence, don’t write an incomplete sentence yourself.

It only makes you the butt of your own joke.

Wouldn't it be great if Trump was able the war in Afghanistan? Can't complete a sentence on his own, but is able to end a 16 yr war. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 22, 2017

Huh?

Didn't you just not complete a sentence? You're drunk again, aren't you? — Roadbeer is DOM™🔵 (@Jaggerr9923) August 22, 2017

Wouldn’t it be great if Chelsea Handler could write a complete sentence?

This isn't a complete sentence, funnily enough. — Adam Hummel (@HummelAdam) August 22, 2017

Ain’t that a hoot. That’s actually funnier than her original joke if you ask us.

Wouldn't it be great if Trump was able to end the war in Afghanistan? Can't complete a sentence on his own, but is able to end a 16 yr war. — Gabriel (@MillenialIdiot) August 22, 2017

Oh look, someone helped her out a little.

Givers the lot of ’em.

Lol. I love you @chelseahandler but the fact that you had an incomplete sentence while mocking his is pretty darn funny! — Janet Mattox (@JanetRN) August 22, 2017

Funny ‘ha ha’ or funny ‘stupid’?

Look 👀 at your post!! 😂😂 REALLY?? Made my day! You can't make a complete sentence 👎🏻👎🏻 — DonnaLWood (@dlwood16) August 22, 2017

Odds are she’ll claim it was on purpose, that she was making a joke, but we’re going to guess this was just another snafu.

Sidenote: Seems when one crazy Chelsea makes Twitchy, all three of them do. Ha!

