Look, it’s Chelsea Manning … decked out in makeup and combat boots, threatening to step on her phone.

Welcome to peak 2017 – and you thought we couldn’t top 2016. Shame on you.

Guess she’s implying she’s going to stomp on people’s faces? No offense, Chelsea, but it’s sorta hard to be scared of you with all of those emoji in your tweet, just sayin’.

You are literally threatening the viewer's face with your boot in this picture. https://t.co/wIK19DuX02 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 21, 2017

But it’s all about peace man!

and you are literally tweeting this at me at 2:15 in the morning !? i was asleep 😳 what the fuck is wrong with you ?? chill ! 😏🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/QPH6V2nWTq — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) August 21, 2017

Notice Chelsea is answering Ben at 2:48 in the morning … something she was just pretending was a big deal for Ben. Guess who else was up?

BOOM. Don’t mess with Ben on Jenna’s watch.

well, more like 24/6 😉 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 22, 2017

Heh. Hey, he’s only human.

On the seventh day he rests 🤗 @benshapiro https://t.co/LY9PLpFXfM — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) August 22, 2017

Maybe not?

