This seems like common sense to most sane, rational Americans, yes? Don’t defend mobs of violent hateful people, regardless of their politics. In other words, don’t defend the alt-right OR AntiFa.

Simple.

Don't defend the alt-right. Don't defend Antifa. Sincerely,

Sane people — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 20, 2017

Apparently though, Jeet Heer, Senior Editor at The New Republic was somehow triggered by this tweet:

Imagine being so addicted to glib both-sides-ism that that you don't understand unique dangers Nazis pose to humanity. https://t.co/SQzjohmvsX — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2017

‘Both-sides-ism’. We love it when the Left makes up cute little words to push their silly narratives.

Oh and this was probably not the best thing to tweet to Josh Hammer because …

D’oh!

This would be a good time to walk away, Jeet.

But he didn’t.

That makes it worse. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2017

Wha?

It makes his tweet back to Josh worse, yes.

Or it makes me even more capable of making the very basic distinction between “Nazis = evil” (true) and “opponents of Nazis = good” (mixed). https://t.co/4PD6k9lWci — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 20, 2017

Don’t oppress Jeet with such simple concepts as opposing evil regardless of which political side they fall on.

Nope, your glib formulation implies an equality between alt-right & antifa which only a moral idiot would accept. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2017

The word of the day, boys and girls, is glib.

I recommend we not normalize any violent mobs. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 20, 2017

Seems legit.

I recommend you try to understand the distinction between Nazis and other political formations. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2017

Evil is as evil does, this is not difficult. And no amount of evil Nazis makes the Communists less evil. And wait, weren’t these the same Lefties who have been screaming at us since November that the evil Russians are out to get us?

But Jeet supports Communists so see, they’re the good guys. https://t.co/slS5tF5mq8 — Heather (@hboulware) August 21, 2017

Oh right, never mind.

"My violent mob is better than your violent mob" will not end well, Jeet. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 20, 2017

Saying that many other groups are as bad as Nazis will only serve to normalize Nazis –which is what won't end well. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2017

Wow, Jeet has not only doubled down, but he’s tripled down.

Enter Shapiro (note, we already wrote about Ben once today but this was too good NOT to include):

Imagine being so dumb that you think ripping both Hitler and Stalin means siding with Hitler. https://t.co/isCbTE1cdI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 21, 2017

Imagine being so dumb you think Stalinists are an actual political force in modern America. https://t.co/ABbNjy1Z7i — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 21, 2017

He mad.

He’s on a roll.

Imagine being so dumb you make light of Antifa and then say this. https://t.co/ImUFXlJ1Py — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 21, 2017

You peaked when you were a professional virgin. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 21, 2017

He definitely mad.

Outside of me, only your immediate family has any idea who you are. And I only know because I like to mock you. https://t.co/i5gVapPbqW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 21, 2017

Ouch. You know when they start making it personal like that, you’ve won.

Did he really make a virgin jab at Ben?

Yikes dude, that’s just embarrassing.

