Leave it to Bill de Blasio to try and make what happened last weekend in Charlottesville, Va about New York City.

After the violent events in Charlottesville, New York City will conduct a 90-day review of all symbols of hate on city property. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2017

They can’t get the subway to run correctly and there is construction on roads ALL OVER THE PLACE, but sure, take time to look for imaginary hate symbols all throughout your city.

It’s not all about you, Bill. Oh wait … maybe it is.

New York is named after the Duke of York who started a huge slave trading company…so… — ZackJamesCole (@ZackJamesCole) August 20, 2017

Don’t give Bill any ideas.

I fully agree, immediately tear down ALL statues of Democrats. — KipWringer (@kylei7449) August 20, 2017

We shouldn’t be surprised that Democrats want to tear down statues reminding them of their own, hateful, racist past.

How bout all the homeless living around the subway? — Agentsmith212 (@Agentsmith212) August 21, 2017

You mean the same homeless people Bill had removed before he road the subway?

Talk about hate.

