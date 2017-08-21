As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano was calling for AntiFa to stay peaceful during the Boston riot … err … protest on Saturday.

Boston! Please remember the nazis want this to get violent so they can say the "alt-left" are the bad guys. Please stay peaceful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 19, 2017

This seems an odd tweet to us; don’t be the bad guys the ‘Nazis’ want them to be? Well the Nazis didn’t even show up, AntiFa did, and they threw rocks and urine at cops.

Gosh, you’d think Alyssa would WANT there to be a distinction between mainstream Left and the alt-Left.

So @Alyssa_Milano sides with the #Communists not the #Nazis! Got it! It's nice to know who is playing for each team! https://t.co/IJRYedhhb9 — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) August 20, 2017

Uh-oh, Doc’s got a point – there really are no good guys when Commies and Nazis are fighting.

Thanks for the QT, Doc. You're bringing visibility to a noble message. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2017

Right. A noble yet clueless message.

It's admirable that you admit your support for the #Communists!

Many will not. Thank you! — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) August 20, 2017

*snort*

You seem to be smarter than to accuse me of untruths. But if it makes you feel bigger to label me for doing the right thing, go for it. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2017

Says the gal labeling the Right as Nazis.

K.

#antifa = #Communists

I'm sorry if I misunderstood your position. I welcome & would appreciate a clarification! — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) August 20, 2017

AntiFa = thugs.

Honestly, had no clue who Antifa was until this morning. It seems to be the alt rights new messaging to marry the left to them. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2017

WAIT WAIT WAIT … Alyssa had no idea what AntiFa was? And now she’s claiming the Right is trying to marry them to the Left, but up there she denied there being an alt-Left?

Did we read that right?

Unfortunately, some liberals are siding with them because they agree with 'some' of their ideas.

but they are the violent left. — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) August 20, 2017

Hence the alt-left.

You’re welcome.

Interestingly enough, Doc and Alyssa ended this back-and-forth on a friendly note, with Alyssa asking Doc to submit a piece for her site which is ironically called patriot not partisan or something.

Which would be ‘noble’ as she said earlier in the conversation if she weren’t herself incredibly partisan.

Hey @SpeakerRyan! Did you see #TrumpResign is trending 3rd on Twitter? That can't be good for the @GOP. pic.twitter.com/VsBaAmtzXk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2017

Sad.

