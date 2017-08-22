After Alyssa’s poll on Trump didn’t go like she thought it would (50/50 ha!), she was front and center on Twitter pushing more silly Leftist rhetoric …

Psst … Alyssa. No, he didn’t.

Reminder: Obama was playing cards with Reggie when Navy Seals killed Bin Laden in Pakistan, May 2, 2011.

True, he didn’t actually kill anyONE. Just maybe a few businesses and Democrats’ campaigns across the country, yup.

Or playing cards.

Because he did.

We get it, she’s trying to prove that Obama was somehow this great president because Bin Laden was killed on his watch. And while this is true, the Navy Seals did get him while Obama was president, pretending that Obama actually did it is just disrespectful to the brave men who actually did.

Keep up, Alyssa.

