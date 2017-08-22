After Alyssa’s poll on Trump didn’t go like she thought it would (50/50 ha!), she was front and center on Twitter pushing more silly Leftist rhetoric …

Reminder: Obama killed Bin Laden in Pakistan May 2nd 2011. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2017

Psst … Alyssa. No, he didn’t.

Reminder: Obama was playing cards with Reggie when Navy Seals killed Bin Laden in Pakistan, May 2, 2011.

Navy Seals killed Bin Laden — Tim Truver (@TTruver) August 22, 2017

Obama didn't kill anyone!! — Tjones (@BamaJones62) August 22, 2017

True, he didn’t actually kill anyONE. Just maybe a few businesses and Democrats’ campaigns across the country, yup.

Pretty sure he was golfing that day… — Prepper Frog (@TueborFrog) August 22, 2017

Or playing cards.

Damn, I thought a SEAL did — Matt Foley (@chaulpurch) August 22, 2017

Because he did.

He's a navy seal ?? 😂😂😂😂. Don't think so., — Trump Voter Mike (@mikew6161) August 22, 2017

That's funny. I thought a Navy SEAL killed Bin Laden. . https://t.co/nOjfvnUkX2 — Kimmie (@KimmieB_71) August 22, 2017

We get it, she’s trying to prove that Obama was somehow this great president because Bin Laden was killed on his watch. And while this is true, the Navy Seals did get him while Obama was president, pretending that Obama actually did it is just disrespectful to the brave men who actually did.

Keep up, Alyssa.

Related:

D’OH! George Takei tries to rescue Alyssa Milano’s Trump poll (Spoiler: TOO LATE)

OWNED: Alyssa Milano claims she didn’t know what AntiFa was, gets SCHOOLED by Doc Thompson