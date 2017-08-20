The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History will feature Colin Kaepernick artifacts.

Huh.

Ain’t that special.

From the Washington Examiner:

Artifacts from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests will reportedly soon be on display at the Black Lives Matter collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History.

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” said Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, to USA Today. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Oh, so this is a Black Lives Matter thing.

Trending

Interesting.

Apparently Clarence Thomas has the wrong sort of artifacts?

You gotta wonder, what sort of artifacts do they even plan to include.

Heh.

Double heh.

Oof.

They had to know this wouldn’t be overly popular with sane Americans.

Related:

‘Stupid black b*tch! Supposed to be on our side!’ AntiFa attacks black officer during Boston protest

‘Keep up, SUNSHINE.’ William Shatner schools horde of statue-triggered SJWs with HISTORY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colin KaepernickSmithsonian