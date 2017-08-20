The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History will feature Colin Kaepernick artifacts.

Huh.

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History to feature Colin Kaepernick artifacts https://t.co/egMiZ2Za6T pic.twitter.com/lg3hbYV8Lr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 19, 2017

Ain’t that special.

From the Washington Examiner:

Artifacts from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests will reportedly soon be on display at the Black Lives Matter collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History. “The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” said Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, to USA Today. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Oh, so this is a Black Lives Matter thing.

Interesting.

Still waiting for news on the Clarence Thomas exhibit in said museum. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 20, 2017

But Clarence Thomas was excluded. Wonder why. — Charlottesville sad! (@EBrooksUncut) August 19, 2017

Apparently Clarence Thomas has the wrong sort of artifacts?

You gotta wonder, what sort of artifacts do they even plan to include.

So a bench & a clipboard? https://t.co/7UZeWP5ezO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2017

Heh.

Artifacts? A piece of grass where he placed his knee? Or the bench he rode? — missamerica2017 (@missamerica2017) August 20, 2017

Double heh.

That speaks highly for the "important" artifacts that must be inside that museum, whats next the gun that shot the Dallas cops? — Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) August 20, 2017

Oof.

The "cops-as-pigs" socks, the Castro t-shirt or perhaps a representative Confederate flag since it's "just a piece of cloth"? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) August 19, 2017

They had to know this wouldn’t be overly popular with sane Americans.

