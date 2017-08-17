Wonder if Trump knew this tweet about fake news would trigger a crazy Chris Cuomo meltdown this morning?

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Remember when Chris Cuomo said calling him fake news was as bad as people using the n-word?

*popcorn*

He seems upset.

then why did the ceo's leave? why are GOP officials coming out against you? why are world leaders saying you were wrong? https://t.co/8QTxNXmGe5 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

These media types seriously tweet like a scorned ex-girlfriend.

This led to a multi-tweet shiznit-storm of epic whiny proportions about the KKK, basically proving Trump’s original tweet correct.

and others, who support potus equating left and right malefactors. but do they get that they are tacitly endorsing hate? https://t.co/N7vGQR1DKU — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

Huh?

Does Chris think the white nationalists were fighting themselves in Charlottesville? Maybe he should take a look at the journalist who forced AntiFa to give him a concussion?

Cripes dude.

right wing extremists commit 70%+ of politically motivated murders. this is a ONE SIDED race war. https://t.co/ciGfjOe2wy — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

We’re gonna go ahead and call BS on this stat.

Wrong. Consensus is clear. Some of you are ok with Potus equating kkk and those who oppose – most are not https://t.co/MVKV8v5mTY — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

Huh again?

Chris creating more hate and divide as usual twisting words. That's NOT what saying. Are u going to comdem Antifa or r u promoting violence — Carol M (@carolmoson) August 17, 2017

U r an always trumper. So you really think antifa and kkk are equal opposites ? #GetWoke https://t.co/U0kBVTeQyl — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

Oh look, Chris wrote her off because she’s a woman who supports Trump.

Sexist.

You have bad actors in protest groups. I have been around them. But the kkk are ALL about hate and eradicating certain people from USA https://t.co/xt7VJHx8d2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

Maybe Chris missed it, but Black Lives Matter wants to eradicate cops.

one murder in #CharlottesvilleVA. right wing extremists are all about hate. top of domestic terror list. there is no equivalence https://t.co/lJ79ogoMS7 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 17, 2017

Just five dead cops in Dallas, right Chris?

But they don’t count.

