You know, it’s not so much scary that AntiFa gave this guy a concussion (they’ve been violent against innocent bystanders for years now), what’s SCARY is how they justify their behavior … in writing even.

Lmao. Antifa gave a journalist a concussion and posted this on Facebook to justify the attack. This is some insane bullshit pic.twitter.com/mKXxEgANCa — Rockileaks (@notwokieleaks) August 17, 2017

AntiFa strikes again!

Note, people are ‘very scared of white men.’

Are you f’ing kidding us?

Legit one of the funniest things I've ever read pic.twitter.com/3m25imDQpY — Rockileaks (@notwokieleaks) August 17, 2017

So taking photos during a riot means this journalist was perpetuating RAPE CULTURE?!

Public education, you have failed us. Badly.

It would be funny if so many people didn't agree with this. — Joseph Daher (@joedah87) August 17, 2017

Even though so many agree, it’s still a little funny.

Sounds like millennial speak to me, what a waste of a generation. — John Lee (@killermicrobe) August 17, 2017

Sad, ain’t it?

This is my favorite part. They apparently are opposed to people's identities being exposed even though they'll dox people they disagree with pic.twitter.com/yh6gktHe6q — Satan (@IAmReallySatan) August 17, 2017

If by doxx you mean ‘fail-doxx’, then yup.

"They were filming our faces, and we aren't proud of what we do so we had to beat him senseless." — The Right (@QuietConservat) August 17, 2017

Victim-shaming of the worst sort.

There is NO justifying their violence. They were wrong. — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) August 17, 2017

Of course they were wrong, and if white nationalists had given a journalist a concussion they’d blame the nationalists. They are either painfully ignorant or perpetually wrapped up in their own selfish agenda.

Probably both.

Related:

It’s a DOOZY –> White Nationalists and AntiFa will HATE this Iowahawk tweet (but you’ll laugh!)

‘METAPHOR alert’: Instapundit calls out moron protesters for trying to tear down the WRONG monument

Legendary ASSHAT: John Legend compares Lee to bin Laden, disses Ground Zero in memorial debate