Ya’ don’t say.

"The 'alt left' is not a thing. It's just an insult" What is the 'alt-left'? Experts say it's a 'made-up term' https://t.co/MIhthff8EM — CNN (@CNN) August 16, 2017

Experts.

Hrm.

From CNN:

It’s a “made-up term” used by people on the right to “suggest there is a similar movement on the left,” Segal said. But there’s no equivalent with the anti-Semitic and bigoted groups that call themselves “alt-right”, he said. George Hawley, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Alabama, said the “alt-left” term has been most aggressively pushed by Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, but it’s not a label anyone or group has adopted for themselves. “There is no such movement as the alt-left. Obviously, there are left-wing extremists but there is no congruence between the far-left and the alt-right.”

Of course there is “no congruence.” the behavior of the alt-left is in line with the Democratic party. Thanks for admitting it.

With friends like CNN, who needs enemies?

CNN is exactly right here. Violence from Antifa is not alt-left; it's mainstream left. Cop hating from BLM is not alt-left; it's mainstream. https://t.co/6gso7CATMM — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 16, 2017

It may actually be in their platform at this point.

Yeah we don't need to add a modifying word to Left. As you said, it's main stream and the media are celebrating them like WWII allies. — RealChiJoe (@RealChiJoe) August 16, 2017

Actions speak louder than words, especially with the Left.

Related:

HE’S GONNA BLOW! Trump-tweet-triggered Chris Cuomo RAGES about evil white domestic terrorists

‘This is some insane bullsh*t.’: AntiFa Facebook post blames journo for MAKING THEM give HIM a concussion

It’s a DOOZY –> White Nationalists and AntiFa will HATE this Iowahawk tweet (but you’ll laugh!)

‘METAPHOR alert’: Instapundit calls out moron protesters for trying to tear down the WRONG monument