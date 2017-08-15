Huh, this headline from the Washington Post seems a little … harsh.

Maybe?

ALL YOU WHITE GUYS ARE TOTALLY RACIST LIKE YOUR EVIL RACIST GRANDPAS … ELEVENTY!

Sheesh.

She didn’t exactly hold back with this headline, pretty sure she said just that.

Trending

But … Trump? Something?

The NERVE of those racist millennials marrying different races!

Wait. What?

Fact.

This headline managed to piss off a lot of people – way to go, WaPo.

Yes they do, and no one apparently.

Well then again it appears WaPo saw the firestorm on this thread and ‘softened’ their headline a little …

Too little too late?

Related:

NAILED IT! Rob Schneider has the PERFECT solution for dealing with supremacists

IRONY thy name is Andrew: CNN dude who threatened to doxx meme maker concern-trolls Nazi fail-doxx

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpmillennialsracismwhite supremacy