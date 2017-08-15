Huh, this headline from the Washington Post seems a little … harsh.

Maybe?

Opinion: White millennials are just as racist as their grandparents https://t.co/gxT8tWyHVX — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2017

ALL YOU WHITE GUYS ARE TOTALLY RACIST LIKE YOUR EVIL RACIST GRANDPAS … ELEVENTY!

Sheesh.

Why don't you just say what you really mean? What you really believe is: All White People are Racist — 🌞 Brian B 🇺🇸 (@acebb20) August 15, 2017

She didn’t exactly hold back with this headline, pretty sure she said just that.

Polled nationally, more Americans despise racist than any other group of people, including terrorists. Now apologize to the country. — Boko Harambe (@WokoHarambe) August 15, 2017

But … Trump? Something?

If this were true we wouldn't have record levels of interracial marriage, now would we? https://t.co/nr7aDJbb2e — Rockileaks (@notwokieleaks) August 15, 2017

The NERVE of those racist millennials marrying different races!

Wait. What?

Opinion: WaPo writers have absolutely no journalistic integrity….wait. Fact: WaPo writers have absolutely no journalistic integrity. — RevDC (@RevSvertes) August 15, 2017

Fact.

This headline managed to piss off a lot of people – way to go, WaPo.

Do u allow ur reporters to write any garbage w/out merit. Do ur Editorial BD no class, honesty & scruples left? Who vets these asinine crap? — Zahida Ishmael (@zaida1212) August 15, 2017

Yes they do, and no one apparently.

Well then again it appears WaPo saw the firestorm on this thread and ‘softened’ their headline a little …

Lol *slight* headline change pic.twitter.com/WHEKXXknfB — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 15, 2017

Too little too late?

Related:

NAILED IT! Rob Schneider has the PERFECT solution for dealing with supremacists

IRONY thy name is Andrew: CNN dude who threatened to doxx meme maker concern-trolls Nazi fail-doxx